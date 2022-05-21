Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Sunday walk which was scheduled for Sunday, May 22, at the 89th Infantry Battalion located at kilometer 11.5 in the vicinity of the San Miguel Zapotitlán union, Ahome, Sinaloa, was postponed until further notice.
The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) so far has not disclosed the causes, but as soon as it has the new date it will be announced in a timely manner to society.
We recommend you read:
They filter VIDEO of Christian Nodal touching the butt of Amely, his little sister
He was born in Salvador Alvarado, (Guamúchil) in 1978, graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Universidad de Occidente in the first generation 1997-2001. Since September 22, 2004, he started working at El Debate de Sinaloa. I have served as editor of the newspaper La i in Culiacán, of the police note of the Culiacán Debate, in La i of Los Mochis and Guasave. I am currently editor-police reporter for the newspaper El Debate de Los Mochis. I have covered confrontations in the mountainous zone of Sinaloa and other entities of the country. One of the most important coverages was the capture of El ‘Chapo’ Guzmán in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. I have attended different courses for journalists in Los Mochis, Guasave, Culiacán, Mexico City, Toluca and Guatemala.
see more
Leave a Reply