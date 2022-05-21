Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Sunday walk which was scheduled for Sunday, May 22, at the 89th Infantry Battalion located at kilometer 11.5 in the vicinity of the San Miguel Zapotitlán union, Ahome, Sinaloa, was postponed until further notice.

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) so far has not disclosed the causes, but as soon as it has the new date it will be announced in a timely manner to society.

