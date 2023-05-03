













This revelation was a secondary announcement of the new downloadable content or DLC that will come to the game, which is its last wave, as well as the announcement of the release date of other of its adaptations.

The announcement of the Switch version of the game was in August 2021, and in June 2022 the team in charge revealed that they needed more time to work on it.

That is why many thought that no matter what happened this title would come to this console. Unfortunately, it won’t be like that.

In its statement, 2K points out in a lapidary way ‘a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no longer planned’which is a real shame.

It is possible that Firaxis Games found the adaptation of this title to the Nintendo console too challenging.

However, in February 2023 reporter Jason Schreier revealed that although to Marvel’s Midnight Suns it did very well with critics it was a financial flop.

In other words, their sales were far from what was expected. So it’s possible that the Switch version ended up canceled to save adaptation costs.

When is Marvel’s Midnight Suns coming out on Xbox One and PS4?

While the Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns those of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were left aside. 2K announced that they will be available from May 11, 2023.

However, they can only be purchased digitally through the Xbox and PlayStation stores. Versions for last generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony will receive all available DLC on the same day as four packs.

Fountain: 2K.

Thus, the players will try what this title of the team responsible for series such as XCOM and civilization.

Despite the quality of this game, which has an average of 83 on PC as well as 81 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Metacritic, there are those who believe that releasing it in December 2022 was not ideal.

Among them Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, who in an interview with Schreier said ‘it is possible that the launch window was not perfect’.

