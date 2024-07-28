Four miscarriages. Then four embryos through medical procedures that did not work out. Eight mourning sessions. Eight years. Stopping and saying “enough”, stopping trying to be a mother. And doing all of the above almost always enveloped in a silence that intermittently cut off what any woman over 30 has heard: Don’t you have children? Why? Don’t you want to? You’re going to regret it.

In short, those have been the last years of Miriam Aguilar. But also those of many others before, now, tomorrow. Such is the pressure that these days the issue has even reached the electoral campaign in the United States, after a 2021 interview with the Republican candidate for vice president, JD Vance, went viral, in which he spoke of the “group of women without children, with cats and miserable lives” and considered Kamala Harris, a candidate for the Democratic nomination, “incapable” of performing that role.

“There is still this idea that not being a mother is the worst thing that can happen to a woman, that if you are not a mother, you are nothing. Or at least, not something complete. So if you are trying and you can’t, it is better not to say it.” She does say it, Aguilar, through the screen in a Zoom from Barcelona. She does it now, at 47 years old, “liberated” and without the “weight” of that idea that no longer constrains her, but that had her trapped between 2010 and 2018. On Christmas Eve of that year, when she learned that the last of the embryos had not implanted either, she decided that “no more”, she toasted with her partner to “a new life” and asked herself “what now?”. Five years later, that question has become a book: What now? A reflection on not having motherhood due to circumstances (Koan, 2023).

In her case, the circumstance was a diagnosis without a diagnosis: unknown infertility. “All pregnancies were lost in the first trimester.” Something that is also not talked about despite the many data that show that neither infertility nor spontaneous abortions are isolated events. Around 23 million are produced each year in the world.; it happens to between 10% and 25% of women who become pregnant and that percentage increases as the mother’s age increases. And “according to the WHO, infertility affects one in six people and in Spain it is estimated that 17% of couples have reproductive difficulties,” the popularizer gives as context in the book.

“That’s why I didn’t tell anyone until the third month. In the end, every woman does it when she thinks it’s time, but continuing to hide a pregnancy until week X to protect ourselves is continuing to feed that taboo.” She went through it all with her partner —something she stresses because this is something “that kills many”— at a time when “there was much less talk about this.” She believed, like many others, that it was only her. “A lot of loneliness” that links to a certain isolation.

Around her, friends and acquaintances were getting pregnant for the first time, for the second time: “Meanwhile, we couldn’t have any. These situations were difficult to deal with for years. It’s not just the sadness of losing pregnancies but on a social level, the emotions that it awakens in you when others can and you can’t, anger, envy. You end up feeling like you’re in a circle that you don’t fit into, with conversations that you can’t follow.”

This situation “leads one to try to give everything.” Everything is everything: the energy, the mental and emotional effort, also the money that is sometimes needed to be able to continue trying through assisted reproduction techniques and planning one’s own life. Aguilar came to egg donation – in vitro fertilization with the partner’s sperm and the eggs of another woman – something that “today” she cannot “say she wouldn’t do, but which, of course, she would look at differently.” “And there is no donation,” she clarifies, “there is financial compensation.”

There, in the egg donation, was her limit at that moment: “You think about it a lot, how far you want to go, I talked about it a lot with my partner. In the middle of the process, during a break we took, he had already accepted that we were going to be a family without children, but I was still afraid: ‘what if I haven’t tried everything? ‘ And, along with that idea, “the worst” was “the social aspect”. The repeated phrases “come on, your time is running out”, “your time is running out”, “how come you don’t have children?” Sometimes Aguilar said she didn’t want to, other times she didn’t answer or she slipped away, but towards the end of the process, “tired”, she told the truth: “Because I can’t. Because I had four spontaneous abortions and four embryos that didn’t come out.” The response from the person in front of her? “Sometimes they went blank.”

Miriam Aguilar, on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Barcelona. Kike Rincon

She says that, in general, “society is not educated to support you in this, just as it is not in many other things that involve understanding and supporting emotions,” and that “people are interested while you are in it because they think that in the end you will be a mother, and they tell you things like ‘you’ll see that it will come’, ‘don’t give up’. But when you answer ‘no, I’m not going to do anything else’, another idea comes along, that of throwing in the towel.” Another of the ideas that she considers harmful as well as wrong about motherhood. In her book she talks about “the warriors” who try and try and try and she wonders what are those who decide to stop, “weaklings?”

“For me, stopping was a very conscious decision. I was 41 years old and I could have continued trying more things, but I decided not to. People asked me if I had resigned myself to not being a mother. I didn’t resign myself, I accepted it, and it is a job that requires a lot of strength because it is going against not only your own desires but also the social ideals. Don’t we have the right to decide not to continue? Women don’t need solutions to not having children, we need it to be accepted,” she says. She remembers that in this process there are “many things that fall by the wayside” and others that “are non-existent.”

She talks about the pleasure of sex: “You end up killing desire, everything has to be planned: these days, yes or yes. Even if you don’t feel like it. And no matter what, the other person has to ejaculate and do it inside. Pressure for me, for him. Each couple experiences it in their own way, but in general there comes a time when sex stops being a joyful encounter and becomes almost an obligation.” She also talks about the black hole surrounding social interest, scientific and medical research, information about this and, above all, how it affects mental health.

The “huge gap” in support and help for these women that Aguilar also suffered: “We need there to be professionals who are trained to support these types of processes. It is true that there are now more and more perinatal psychologists, for example. Infertility is being supported in a more comprehensive way, as are gestational grief, but there is still a gap in the grief of not having children, which is still very little known.” She adds that it is also “difficult to understand.”

Some women she talks to tell her that even their psychologists, when they tell them they have decided to stop trying, tell them to wait, that they still don’t know if they will be mothers or not: “We are not listening, we are not listening to them.” For her, everything leads back to the same thing: “If you are a woman, you have to be a mother. But not all women want to, or can, and we don’t owe motherhood to anyone, not even to ourselves.” And all mothers are women, but not all women have to be mothers; and speaking of that, a question from her book appears that she nods at when she speaks: “How can it be that we are more afraid of not having children than having them?”