The question of the week.- 95 years ago today, Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis committed one of his four great sins. One was kicking Jackie Mitchell, the girl who struckout Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in an exhibition game, out of baseball; another, having prohibited the hiring of female players; one more, sponsoring racial discrimination in the Major Leagues. What was the sin of today’s anniversary?

The answer…: On January 27, 1927, Landis reinstated Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker, who had been proven, by letters they signed themselves, to have sold games to bettors. Already in the last year as players, they had experimented as managers. But no one ever hired them again, despite being the stellar bigleaguers they were.

The Boston Globe published a lie…: “Everybody loves Big Papi.”

A lot of Hall of Fame voters don’t want him, since he got just 77.9 percent, less than three points above the minimum 75 percent.

The election this time has been the most absurd in many years. If we didn’t vote for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Álex Rodríguez and Sammy Sosa because they used steroids, how, why and why vote for David Ortiz, not only also a user of the same thing, not only with pending accounts with the justice, but also only designated hitter?

How, why and why vote for that disrespectful person, who considers that whoever did not vote for him “is an idiot?”

Numbers are not everything. But if you look at those of Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, A.Rod and Sammy and compare them to that designated hitter, you’ll know 2022 injustice.

The group of voters has changed. There are those who vote and have not covered, in the press boxes, the 100 annual Major League games for 10 seasons; and they no longer subject future voters to the preparatory course or the final exam to be approved or failed. We’re going bad, boys, we’re going bad.

Either we accept ALL applicants of a certain type or we accept none. Because whatever is good for the duck, it must also be good for the leg.

For the first time in many Julys, this time I will not attend the ceremony in Cooperstown, to show The Boston Globe that NO “everybody loves Big Papi”.

