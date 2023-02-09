Yesterday the alarms sounded for the fans of Nintendoand it was reported that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was listed in the Switch eShop with an approximate price of $70 dollars. And this has led us to think that it will now be the standard in terms of the price of the brand’s new video games, something that may not be entirely true information.

In a new conversation with Nintendo, Game Informer He managed to get them to tell him if this case is going to be presented with all the titles, and fortunately for many, it seems that this is not going to happen. They mention that the suggested price is given on a case-by-case basis, so only select titles will fall within this new figure, and precisely high-calibre launches fall there.

Here the statements:

On the reason for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s $69.99 price tag: We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis. On whether this is the trend for Nintendo titles in the future: No. We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.

Remember that the first case of $70 USD, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will arrive May 12.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It was something that was going to happen yes or yes, surely Nintendo thought that it would get its slice of cake. In any case, whatever comes out, people will buy it without hindrance.