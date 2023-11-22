Last week and after so much waiting, the anime of Scott Pilgrim, which was announced months ago and that little by little has captured people’s attention as the trailers passed for the final product. And now, that many of the followers were already able to see the series in its entirety, there could be no shortage of complaints in some aspects, the one that has been most affected within the project is precisely the alteration in the narrative.

Spoilers for the series below!

What has happened to him Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is that the events seen in this animation do not necessarily follow what is seen in adaptations such as the film and the source of everything, the Comic created by Bryan Lee O Malley. Well, in the first episode we see a scene in which the story takes a new path, specifically in which the main character has the first fight with one of Ramona’s ex-boyfriends, because on this occasion the tables turn in favor of the villain. .

This leads us to the fact that now the girl of the Canadian’s dreams takes center stage in the plot, having a trip in which she searches for the culprits of this event of a murder that later becomes a kidnapping by a character that no one knows. it was seen coming. Thus, both the woman with colored hair and her different ex-boyfriends will have better development, reaching the point that it is not necessary for anyone to turn against anyone and everyone ends up happy.

As the spotlight has been placed on other characters, Scott Pilgrim He has been absent basically the entire season of the show, as he appears in the first, seventh and eighth segments of the series, something that is less than half if exact calculations are made. That factor has been enough to make people angry, and it is obvious that this was going to be reflected on social networks, mentioning that it is an insult to the original experience, unaware that the creator of the franchise himself wrote the script for this program.

These practices are not at all new in the world of entertainment, with supposed remakes that become a reboot as is, we have already seen this in other products such as Ffinal Fantasy VII Remake that was released three years ago, or with a reboot of Evangelion in his special films. In fact, months ago it had been mentioned by the author that this “is not a remake” but it seems that people ignored what they had been warned.

After all, it’s called Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (it goes). Remember that the first season is now available on Netflix.

Editor’s note: In short, it was a well-implemented idea and in fact better than what many of us expected to see on the small screen. Well, there would also not have been the surprise factor, since many know the story of Scott pilgrim from beginning to end.