A few days ago good news was given to the fans of the developer Tango GameWorks, since after its closure in Microsoft It was confirmed that they were purchased by none other than the creators of PUBG, Krafton. This took by surprise those who are enthusiastic about the medium in question, but above all the owners of the IP of Hi-Fi Rush!since at this time there is a lack of people to complete the template in order to start working as it should.

As reported by Stephen Totiloonly fifty people have been rehired to work in the studio, a figure that does not make much sense since there were 100 people inside the offices before what happened a few days ago, but at the same time it could be people who moved to other studios in Microsoft and also those who have already found employment elsewhere. At the moment, the company’s official website is hiring, all with the aim of continuing to create experiences in the form of games.

Only 50 (about half) of Tango Gameworks staff have been picked up and will join Krafton’s Japan subsidiary. via @stephentotilo It seems many of the other staff already found new jobs after the closing of Tango as the staff count was previously over 100https://t.co/KlUS96UVRP https://t.co/NX4br8uKLf pic.twitter.com/A9XSxA0jcG — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) August 15, 2024

On the other hand, something that must be considered is that what he really did Krafton is to buy the intellectual property and hire those who worked on it, but Tango GameWorks as such it could be considered non-existent. However, at least they have kept the director of Hi-Fi Rush!so continuing with the franchise is something that will become a reality.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: Now that the whole issue is settled, I wonder what will happen with the physical version of the game. With ownership passing from one hand to the other, it is possible that the deal with Limited Run will be delayed.