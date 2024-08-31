A user installs an emergency light connected to the DGT in his vehicle, on an avenue in Madrid. Alex Onciu

The days of warning triangles for breakdowns are numbered. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has already eliminated the obligation to place them on motorways and dual carriageways on 1 July 2023 due to the increase in fatal accidents involving drivers who got out to put them up. To do this, it designated as substitutes yellow lights called V-16 beacons that are placed on the roof of the vehicle by simply extending the arm from the seat. However, the problem has now arisen with these luminous devices. The ones that most people are buying do not have a mobile phone card and are not connected to the digital platforms that receive the alert signal and emit a signal to other users and the Civil Guard. From 1 January 2026 it will be mandatory for them to do so.

Most drivers buy yellow lights in large stores or online, on large distribution portals, where the price can be even less than one euro, excluding shipping costs. The advertisements say that these lights are approved by the DGT. However, the reality is very different. The 47 are listed on the Traffic page models that have been approved so far. And to do so, they must meet certain characteristics: They are yellow beacons that are equipped with connectivity and capable of “emitting a 360-degree light of high intensity intermittently and continuously for at least 30 minutes,” according to the website. It will never be necessary to resort to “external elements such as mobile phone applications or similar.” Their visibility must reach at least one kilometer away, even in adverse weather conditions. In addition, they must incorporate a battery with a useful life of 18 months, whether rechargeable or not.

Connectivity is where the problem lies. Many of the models currently on sale lack the mobile phone card that allows the geolocation to be sent to the DGT 3.0 program. This, after checking the authenticity of the incident, automatically sends a signal to the navigators, mobility applications and on-board computers of the vehicles. In this way, drivers who circulate in that area will already be informed that there is a vehicle stopped on the hard shoulder and will be able to take the necessary safety measures, such as reducing speed or changing lanes. This will also be reflected in the illuminated road signs for those users who do not have modern vehicles or a navigation system.

Signal every 100 seconds

The device is configured in such a way that it emits an activation signal every 100 seconds. When it is switched off – once the fault or accident has been resolved – it stops emitting and the DGT 3.0 cancels the incident.

Connected lights will be mandatory from January 1, 2026, so until that day, triangles can be used interchangeably with lights. From that date, only V-16s will be valid. The problem that Traffic is detecting is twofold. On the one hand, many of the devices purchased now will not be useful in just over a year. On the other hand, demand may skyrocket as the mandatory effective date approaches. In fact, the DGT has recommended that public bodies and companies include in their contracts the obligation to provide these devices from the start when purchasing vehicles.

How much does a V-16 light that can be connected cost? There are up to 47 approved models on the market – the last one on August 21 – and their price is around 50 euros. However, they always have to meet a legal requirement. They must have a minimum connectivity availability of 12 years – those bought now will be available until at least 2036 – and their cost is already included in the sale price, so no user will have to pay an additional fee for the service. As they have an expiry date – it appears on the packaging as well as on the device itself – drivers must be aware of it in order to replace it.

The DGT decided to remove the warning triangles after detecting the danger of placing them. The legislation required them to be placed 50 metres behind the vehicle on roads with more than one lane in each direction and also in front, in the case of conventional roads. The distance increased to 100 metres in case of low visibility or bad weather. On average, in recent years there have been 22 fatal accidents involving drivers who were going to place them. It was of little use to wear reflective vests that are also mandatory on interurban roads. Spain is a pioneer in the use of the V-16. The first to use it were members of the crane sector, when providing roadside assistance, given the risk they suffer in their work. According to traffic data, some 11,000 vehicles carry out assistance and rescue operations every day, which entails a high degree of danger.