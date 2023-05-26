AFPi

05/25/2023 – 7:00 pm

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked, this Thursday (25), that Hispanics residing in the United States not vote for the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican candidacy for the presidential elections.

López Obrador criticized the promise made by the governor that he will close the border with Mexico if he wins the presidency in November 2024. who does not respect immigrants, because the immigrant, as the Bible says, deserves respect”, said the leftist representative in his usual press conference.

DeSantis, who bills himself as former President Donald Trump’s main rival for the Republican nomination, has been gaining ground on the right with conservative policies on issues such as education, abortion and immigration. In the presentation of his candidacy on Twitter, he proposed “closing the border” with Mexico.

Democratic President Joe “Biden opened the southern border and allowed massive amounts of drugs into the country. We will close the border, build a border wall and hold the drug cartels to account,” DeSantis said.

López Obrador, whose term ends at the end of 2024, pointed out that politicians like the governor of Florida can be so “hypocritical” that they chase immigrants and, at the same time, employ them.

“In one of these, as they are very hypocritical, he may have immigrants working for him,” said the president, who maintained a close relationship with Trump when he held the presidency.

The ruler had already asked Hispanics in the United States not to support Republicans or Democrats who run for Congress and promote a speech against immigrants. It is estimated that approximately 35 million people of Mexican origin live in the United States.
























