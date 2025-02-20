Among the ten names chosen by the Government to integrate the scientific committee of the ’50 years of Spain in freedom ‘the profiles abound Critics towards the transition And there is a total absence of defenders of this historical stage. Most of these experts … is characterized by being more specialized in the study of repression during Francoism that in the transition, and are critical of it when considering it a kind of continuation and camouflage of the regime that Vicó the origin of democracy. Another idea that they share mostly is that the transition was not a process done from above (the king and the political class) to below (the people) but vice versa: Forced by social pressure.

This enormous similarity in the profiles generates a lack of serious plurality given the scientific role that the Government promised for this committee, and that objectively forced to have the most representative historians of the main currents to offer a vision as accurate and unattended as possible. «They have not bothered to save the image of plurality nor cover the opposition fee. Something that has always been done in all previous governments. And that is very significant, ”says a historian. «It has a very clear political sense», Another coincides.

The best known members of this committee are the Professor of Political Science Paloma Aguilar, of the UNED; and those of contemporary history Carme Molinero, of the Autonomous University of Barcelona and president of the Association of Contemporary History; Ismael Saz, from the University of Valencia; Miguel Ángel del Arco, from the University of Granada; and Julián Casanova, from the University of Zaragoza.

Molinero is a long career scholar, very wide, highly reputed and serious scope; «The exception of the committee with Aguilar, although it has evolved leaving Pray for the polarization climate», Says a historian. Leading the majority group is Casanova, the most controversial and seen by several of his teammates as with «trend clearly prosocialist or even more to the left». His latest public valuations coincide with the ideas that the Government wants to disseminate.

For example, that at 50 years of Franco’s death, the accent must spread political violence and human rights violation during the regime. In addition, he denies that this idea is «A manipulation»From the Government of Pedro Sánchez, and has been very critical in social networks with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with which she has tried to confront on several occasions about history issues.

Pres. Assoc. Contemporary History Carme Molinero Ruiz It is considered the exception of the group due to the strength of its trajectory and the amplitude of their studies. Consider that the transition was not an exclusively exemplary or rupturist process and that democracy was born with significant limitations Professor of Contemporary History (Zaragoza) Julián Casanova Ruiz The most controversial profile of the group. He believes that it is time to disseminate human rights violations during the regime, and that the transition was not a unique model but comparable to other international processes Professor of Political Science (UNED) Paloma Aguilar He has focused on democratic memory, saying that the desire to avoid a new conflict allowed reconciliation and consensus, leaving aside the judgment of the crimes of the dictatorship and the assumption of historical responsibilities Cat. Contemporary history (Valencia) Ismael Saz It specializes in Franco and the extreme European right. He believes that the official vision of the transition tends to simplify or mitigate it, leaving aside social tensions and conflicts that were key to achieving it Cat. Contemporary history (Granada) Miguel Ángel del Arco He has analyzed the transition and its impact on democracy defending that the Francoist legacy did not face each other, space was left to manipulated visions, a solid consensus on historical memory was not built nor did all wounds closed.

Teacher Contemporary History (Santiago) Ana Cabana The axis of his studies on the transition is in the rural world, mainly in Galicia. Highlights the role played by women in social protests and considers them a key agent to build democratic structures. Sociology Professor (Valencia) Zira Box He questions that the transition was an exemplary and agreed process. Accuses the bipartisanship of molding the story to legitimize its positions, and demands the demystification of the official version as well as the acceptance of critical visions Professor History (Grenoble, France) Nicolás Sesma Specialized in Franco. Recognize the challenges that existed during the transition but compares it to an unequal football match that ended in a draw. He believes that this result was a success given the circumstances. Prof. Assistant Contemporary History (Tenerife) Alej. Pérez-Olivares Focused on Francoist occupation and social control of Madrid during and after the civil war. In his book “Madrid captive” analyzes how the city went from being a republican bastion to the capital of the Franco regime. Professor History Margarita Vilar Transition researcher from social policy and health system. He believes that the measures of the late-funnyness influenced the development of the welfare state but with limitations that caused social conflicts.

Together with those five professors, the Executive has included experts little known as the professors of contemporary history Ana Cabana, from the University of Santiago de Compostela; Zira Box, of Sociology at the University of Valencia; Nicolás Sesma, Spanish history and civilization at the Grenoble Alpes University; Margarita Vilar Rodríguez, in History in La Coruña, and even an assistant professor, Alejandro Pérez-Olivares, from the University of La Laguna.

«There is practically no one who has made the transition Your fundamental study. Most are very combative profiles, with inclination to the left and an idyllic vision of the Republic, so they consider that the transition would have been better if it had given rise to a republican democracy. What is intended is to connect current democracy with the Republic and not with the transition, ”analyzes a third expert.

Incomprehensible absences

The mission of this scientific committee, which according to the Ministry of Territorial Policy to ABC will not receive any remuneration, is to advise the commissioned, Carmina Testrán, «“About relevance and scientific quality»Of the activities to be organized. But there are several names that are missing to give a broad and complete vision of the path that Spain undertaken in 1975 to recover democracy. Among them that of the Professor of Contemporary History of the Complutense University of Madrid Juan Francisco Fuentes, Biography of Adolfo Suárez. Nor does it make sense to address this commemoration without the opinion of Charles Powell, director of the Royal Institute Elcano and renowned historian inside and outside our country.

Other relevant experts who have dedicated Most of your work To analyze the leap to freedom are the professor of political science at the Complutense University of Madrid Ignacio Sánchez; the doctor and professor in the same subject and University Juan Manuel Fernández; or the professor of contemporary history José Luis Rodríguez, of the King Juan Carlos.

Political use

The commissioner created for this campaign depends on the Ministry of Territorial Policy of Ángel Víctor Torres, but he is the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory, Fernando Martínez, The one who carries the weight of decisions.

Historians consulted regret that in recent years polarization has also entered universities. «Now, if you don’t defend the Republic, they call you neofalangist. The attempt to sweetly the image of the Republic has resulted in an involution, ”laments a historian.

The effect has been the loss of certain consensus or what ideas on which there were discussion are attempted now. As an example, they point out the definition of Franco’s dictatorship as a fascist, when he had only coincided with cataloging it for one of his times, that of Nazi hegemony in Europe. “It is a traditional, conservative dictatorship, with a strong weight of the Church and Catholic traditionalism, but now it should be noted as a fascist to connect it with Vox and get political revenue,” he emphasizes. «The basis of our democratic system is consensus, the invitation to understanding …how the hell is not claimed at this time? ”He asks.