Colombia has occupied an important place in the news during the last year for being the country with the highest guarantee in Latin America regarding abortion. In February 2022 we celebrate the historic ruling of the Constitutional Court by which decriminalized abortion in all cases up to the 24th week of pregnancy and health providers were ordered to guarantee access to services. In addition, decriminalization was confirmed after the 24th week of gestation when the pregnancy falls under three grounds: that it represents a risk to the health or life of the pregnant person; or that the fetus was not compatible with life or was the result of rape. In fact, this had already been pointed out by the Constitutional Court itself in 2006.

Now Colombia returns to the debate and not for good reasons. In recent days there has been confusion and misinformation about recent rulings that could represent a threat to access to abortion. The Fourth Chamber of Review of the Constitutional Court resolved two actions for protection (T-158 and T-430 of 2023) in which it could open the door so that access to the abortion service is not fully guaranteed, which contradicts the ruling of the Plenary Chamber last year.

In two cases presented by indigenous women who sought an abortion within the health system, the Fourth Chamber of the Court indicated that there is no “obligation of the social health security system” to perform an abortion before week 24. The magistrates of the Chamber maintain that there is a “regulatory vacuum” on the matter. This, despite the fact that on January 12 the Ministry of Health and Social Protection issued a public policy, in accordance with the orders of the Court Judgment of 2022, which establishes the procedure that health entities must follow to guarantee abortion services to all who request it. The ruling of the Fourth Chamber ignores this policy, arguing that the events that led to the new guardianships were prior to the date of the 2022 ruling.

In addition, with these decisions, the Chamber seems to leave it to the discretion of health personnel to access or deny the service if the health entities justify it “in a reasoned and sufficient manner.” In this way, new conditions are created that could restrict the performance of abortions before the 24th week. Each abortion may provoke a constitutional debate that will result in delays, litigation, suffering and possible denial of service for the applicants. As is clear, in terms of abortion, the passage of time generates damage and impacts that cannot be repaired. as own jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court has recognized, the barriers to abortion inhibit the exercise of human rights. Under the pretext of making a “balancing” of rights, the possibility is opening up again for pregnant women and people to be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term.

Finally, the ruling is worrying because the court does not recognize that denying an abortion violates the human rights of women, girls and other pregnant people. The ruling is not only difficult to reconcile with the constitutional principles identified by the Plenary Chamber, but it would also violate international obligations to respect, protect, and guarantee the human rights to life, health, freedom of conscience, and reproductive autonomy.

Guardianship rulings could mean a setback in the guarantee of internationally recognized human rights to women, girls and other pregnant persons, also affecting legal security in the provision of a health service. The Constitutional Court of Colombia has been an example of a guaranteeing jurisdictional authority, so it would be contradictory if these decisions open the door for the rights that the Court has already recognized to become mere mirages. Last year’s ruling that decriminalized abortion is still valid and therefore abortion must always be performed safely and for all people who decide to do so before week 24.

Mauricio Albarracin is the deputy director of the LGBT program at Human Rights Watch. [email protected] / Twitter @malbarracin Regina Tames is the deputy director of the women’s division of Human Rights Watch. [email protected] / Twitter @reginatames

