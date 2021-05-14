At the small hospital where Dr. Oumaima Djarma works in the Chadian capital, there are no debates about which coronavirus vaccine is the best. Simply no vaccinations at all. Not even for doctors and nurses like her, who care for Covid-19 patients in Chad, one of the least developed nations in the world where roughly a third of the country is engulfed by the Sahara desert.

“I find it undeserved and unfair, and it’s something that saddens me,” says the 33-year-old doctor who specializes in infectious diseases. “I don’t even have that option. The first vaccine that comes that is authorized, I will take it. “

While richer nations have stockpiled vaccines for their citizens, many poorer countries are still struggling to secure doses. Some, like Chad, have yet to receive any. World Health Organization says that almost a dozen countries, many of them in Africa are still waiting to receive vaccines.

In N’djamena, Chad, a street vendor is chinstrap. Reuters photo

Last in line on the mainland along with Chad are Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, and Tanzania. “Delays and shortages in vaccine supplies are leading African countries to lag further behind the rest of the world in launching covid vaccines and the continent now represents only 1% of the vaccines administered worldwide, “WHO warned Thursday.

And in places where there are no vaccines, there is also the potential for new and worrying variants to emerge, said Gian Gandhi, UNICEF COVAX coordinator for the Supply Division. “So we should all be concerned about the lack of coverage anywhere in the world“Gandhi said, urging higher-income countries to donate doses to nations that are still waiting.

While the total confirmed Covid-19 cases among the aforementioned countries is relatively low compared to hot spots around the world, health officials say the figure is likely to represent a very low count – the countries in Africa that still they wait for vaccines are among the least equipped to track infections due to their fragile health care systems.

Chad has confirmed only 170 deaths since the pandemic began, but efforts to stop the virus altogether here have been elusive. Although the capital’s international airport was briefly closed last year, his first case involved someone who illegally crossed one of Chad’s porous land borders. Regular flights from Paris and elsewhere have resumed, increasing the chances of increasing the 4,835 cases so far confirmed.

Farcha Provincial Hospital in N’Djamena is a gleaming new campus in an outlying neighborhood, where camels nibble on nearby acacia trees. Doctors Without Borders has helped supply oxygen to Covid-19 patients and the hospital has 13 ventilators. Doctors also have plenty of Chinese-made KN95 masks and hand sanitizer. Even so, not a single employee has been vaccinated and no one has been told when it might be possible.

That was easier to accept at the beginning of the pandemic, Djarma said, because doctors around the world lacked vaccines. That has changed dramatically after the development of immunogens in the West, China and Russia that have gone to other poor African countries.

Covax

“When I hear, for example, in some countries that they have finished with medical personnel and the elderly and are now moving to other categories, honestly, it saddens me”Said Djarma. “I ask them if they can provide us with these vaccines to at least protect healthcare workers. “Everyone dies from this disease, rich or poor,” he says. “Everyone should have the opportunity, the possibility to get vaccinated, especially those who are most exposed.”

COVAX, the UN-backed program to ship vaccines around the world, aims to help low- and middle-income countries gain access. However, some of the countries, including Chad, have expressed your concern about receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX fearing it won’t protect as well against a variant that was first seen in South Africa.

Chad is expected to receive some doses of Pfizer next month if you can install the cold storage facilities needed to keep the vaccine safe in a country where temperatures skyrocket to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.5 degrees Celsius) every day.

Some of the latter countries also took longer to meet the requirements to receive doses, including signing indemnity waivers with manufacturers and have distribution plans in place. However, those delays now mean an even longer wait for places like Burkina Faso, as a key vaccine maker in India held back its global supply due to the catastrophic rise of viruses there.

“Now, with the global vaccine supply shortage, stemming in particular from the increase in cases in India and subsequently the sequestration of doses by the Indian government of manufacturers there, Burkina Faso risks even greater delays in receiving the doses that he was scheduled to receive, “said Donald Brooks, executive director of a US aid group involved in the response to Covid-19.

Burkina Faso is another of the countries without vaccines. AP Photo

Frontline health workers in Burkina Faso say they are not sure why the government has not insured vaccines. “I’ve had it, like other fellow colleagues around the world,” says Chivanot Afavi, a supervisory nurse who worked on the front line until recently. “No one really knows what this disease will do to us in the future.”.

At Haiti, not a single vaccine has been given to the more than 11 million people living in the most impoverished country in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti was supposed to receive 756,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, but government officials said they did not have the necessary infrastructure to preserve them and were concerned that they would have to dispose of them.

Haitian officials also expressed concern about possible side effects and they said they preferred a single dose vaccine. Several small Pacific island nations have not yet received any vaccines, although the lack of outbreaks in some of those places has made inoculation campaigns less urgent. Vanuatu, with a population of 300,000, is waiting to receive its first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine later this month, but has only recorded three coronavirus cases, all of them quarantined.

At Farcha hospital in Chad, nine health workers contracted the virus, including Dr. Mahamat Yaya Kichine, a cardiologist. The hospital has now established teams of healthcare worker teams to minimize the risk of exposure for all staff. “It took me almost 14 days to heal.”says Kichine. “There were a lot of caregivers who got infected, so I think if there is a possibility to have a vaccine, it will really make our job easier.”