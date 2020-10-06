The entire Bollywood was shaken by the news of the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s fans are yet to recover from the shock of his death. Sushant’s case is still under investigation. Meanwhile, it was announced to make 2 films based on or inspired by Sushant’s life. Sushant’s family also objected to the making of these films. Now the news is that neither of these two films will be made.

According to a latest report of Bollywood Hungama, no film is currently being produced on Sushant. Advocates of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh have already said that no film, series or book can be made on Sushant’s life without family consent. He said that as long as no script will be shown to the family and Sushant’s father and sisters will not agree to it, nothing can be written or made.

After the death of Sushant, the first look of a film was released, which was named ‘Shashank’. It featured new actor Sachin Tiwari looking like Sushant Singh Rajput. After the release of the first look of the film, Sushant’s sister Shweta also expressed strong resentment about this on social media. Apart from this, posters were released along with the announcement of a film called ‘Suicide or Murder’ and it was being told that the film will also be inspired by Sushant’s life. It is believed that fans will have to wait a long time for Sushant’s biopic.

