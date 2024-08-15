Akhmat commander Alaudinov accused some war correspondents of working for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, accused some of the war correspondents of working for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

He recorded a video in which he addressed the authors of the Telegram channel “Operation Z”. According to him, there are war correspondents who do their job well, and there are those who “help the Ukrops”.

Aladuinov responded to the channel author’s question to him

As Alaudinov explained, the day before, footage appeared in Operation Z, the caption to which stated that “NATO journalists” were driving around the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region and filming, and the question was asked, “I wonder what Alaudinov will say?”

I’ll tell you – you haven’t grown a questioner to ask me anything. And it’s not a rooster like you who should ask me anything. I know my job, I do it, I fight. And I do everything so that roosters like you can’t sow panic in our ranks. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

General clarified the situation in Sudzha

Alaudinov also said that the day before he helped evacuate 73 people from Sudzha and “of course, I didn’t know that I had to report this to some roosters.”

Yes, there is an enemy in Sudzha. I talked about it. There are our fighters, our units in Sudzha. Russian ones, I mean. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The Akhmat commander also called on people not to subscribe to dubious Telegram channels.

I can tell you with confidence, with a guarantee, that no matter what these losers say, we will definitely win. And when all this is over, these losers that we have in the country will be jailed at a minimum, and at a maximum, I hope, shot. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Alaudinov reported that the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region has been stopped

On August 13, Apti Alaudinov stated that the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region had been stopped, and that Russian troops had been destroying enemy equipment and manpower for the third day.

On August 15, Alaudinov reported that Russian troops had completed blocking Ukrainian units in the Kursk region. According to him, Russian troops still remain in Sudzha, and “the enemy does not control Sudzha 100 percent.”

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.