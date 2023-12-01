Friday, December 1, 2023
Not a pink cloud, but a pink hell: why am I not continuously happy after my birth?

December 1, 2023
Not a pink cloud, but a pink hell: why am I not continuously happy after my birth?

Reader questionNew mothers mainly expect happiness and love after giving birth and feel guilty towards their baby if they are gloomy or sad. The question often arises: ‘Am I a good mother if I feel this way?’ GZ psychologist Hanane el Hachioui puts an end to the pink cloud: “Feeling continuous happiness, happiness or infatuation after giving birth is a persistent myth.”


