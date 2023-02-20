With hits like Secretly and Emergency Goldband has been flourishing in the top lists of Dutch music for weeks, but that doesn’t stop band member Karel Gerlach from also making his way solo. The brand new friend of singer Maan has released his first single as a DJ. With 155 ‘beats per minute’ it is a bit louder than what the listener is used to from Goldband.

Gerlach’s single has been released under the stage name Dj Car Keys and his first song is called spinning. The record was released on the label of the popular Amsterdam techno DJ KI/KI. The singer came into contact with her through the Wildeburg festival and the manager of Goldband. “She really inspired me,” he says 3for12.

Gerlach produced the songs White laundry and My city even yourself, as well as Psycho and The Longest Night together with producer Wieger Hoogendorp. His new track spinning however, is for a different audience. ,,I go to hardcore and hardstyle parties a lot. Not everyone will hear that, but I like to mix it up in terms of drive and speed. I did some research, and came up with artists like Datura and Eargasm God, all kinds of hard trance techno stuff. I get a lot of inspiration from it.” See also Hurricane Ian 'deadliest in Florida history' - 12 dead

Gerlach had been fascinated by techno for some time, even before he performed with Goldband. He now decided to get started in that music style of KI/KI. “That’s how the ball started rolling. She told me she was going to start a label, asked if I would like to end up on one of her compilations. I sent and worked out five drafts.”



Quote

We’re pretty busy with Goldband right now. But I do have the ambition to tackle that Karel Gerlach, Goldband

Gerlach has no real plans for the future as a DJ yet. He used to want to follow the Dutch house DJ Bakermat. “Until I found out that it was really lukewarm soup. After that I wanted to be a techno DJ. But I’m actually way too melodic for techno. This is a good cross between things that I like.” The singer does not yet know whether he can also be booked as a DJ in the near future. “I can’t really run yet. And we’re pretty busy right now with Goldband. But I do have the ambition to tackle that.”

Plans for solo career

Despite the rising popularity of Goldband, the singers were already discussing plans for a solo career. Earlier they would have made an agreement that they could go solo after three years, which would be about now. “This is a subject that we have deliberately not discussed in the last few months, because it causes so much tension,” said Milo Driessen of Goldband at the end of last year.

Colleague singer Boaz then reported to him that the three talked about this last October when they were ‘very drunk’ during their vacation on Curaçao. “Fortunately, I can’t remember that,” says Milo, who reassures the fans: “But no, you don’t have to expect anything for the time being. The agreements are no longer so clear.” Gerlach himself said the following about this: ,,It is not very strange to have more ambitions, but we have only been working for three years and look where we are already. I am still completely satisfied.”