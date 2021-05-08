The opposition parties belonging to the Torrox Town Hall are spitting feathers over a ruling-party councilor who’s allegedly building a pool with no license.

The Councilor for tax authorities and Personnel, Paola Moreno (PP), is accused of having a swimming pool built on her property within an urbanization in Torrox… without bothering to obtain a building license for it.

For this reason the Spokespersons for the two opposition parties are demanding to see evidence of such a building license. In the meantime, the construction work has been halted.

“To our knowledge, no building license has been issued; she has requested one but it has still not been granted, ”explained one of the spokespersons, adding,“ we are asking her to clarify the situation because a councilor has to set an example. ” He concluded that if she does not have the said license, then she should resign and if she refuses, then the Mayor should make her do so.

Councilor Moreno has responded, “The person who requested a license was my husband and he does have one,” adding, “I give them to try and sue me.” She says that she and her husband have paid the relevant taxes on the works and the only thing that has happened is that they had received notice from the Town Hall over a technical question which has to be sorted out.

Editorial comment: this councilor is the same one that “attended” a Plenary Meeting of the Town Council via a video link… from a sunchair on a beach. This occurred last summer. After a couple of days of flak she finally agreed to pay back the money that councilors receive for attending council meetings.

(News: Torrox, Axarquia, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Andalucia)