Starting out winning in the league competition is, almost always, fundamental for the confidence of the footballers, to avoid doubts being generated and so that the hard training sessions under the suffocating sun of the months of July and August are rewarded in the form of points. In short, starting the league adding the three points helps to build, since it is easier to do so from victory.

In this regard, Cartagena is going through a bad streak. Due to some circumstances or others, he has five consecutive seasons without winning his first league game. The last time the albinegros did it was in 2017.

The data 2

victories by more than one goal difference has been achieved by Cartagena in the first league game since 2009. Against Xerez in 2010 (1-4) and against Linares in 2016 (2-0).

Still in Segunda B, those then led by Alberto Monteagudo had to wait until minute 86, when Isaak Aketxe scored the final goal that would end up making it 3-2 and brought euphoria to the stands of the Cartagonova Stadium. In that season the Cartagena finished leaders of Group IV of Segunda B and first Rayo Majadahonda and, later, Extremadura, got them off the promotion.

Losing streak



Since then, the joys have not come again on the first day of the competition and the albinegros have reaped three defeats and two draws to zero in the last five years. This is the worst streak of the 21st century, which those led by Víctor Sánchez del Amo will try to end this Sunday (7:30 p.m.) against Eldense.

Four of the last five seasons and ten of the last eleven in total have seen Cartagena debut at the Cartagonova Stadium. However, none of them have been successful. In 2018, the brand new project of Gustavo Munúa lost in its debut (2-3) against Recreativo Granada and the team did not manage to win until the fifth day, in Jumilla (1-3).

Neither in his second season in office did the Uruguayan get off to a good start. A goalless draw against Badajoz was the balance of the first day of the course that would end up catapulting Efesé into professional football.

Things would not improve in Second. In their debut in the silver category, Borja Jiménez’s team managed to tie at Carlos Tartiere de Oviedo (0-0) in a duel in which they were clearly inferior and in which only the poor aim of the Carbayón team allowed them to come out with life of the Asturian fiefdom,

Action returned to Cartagonova on the first league day of 2021 and, not with Luis Carrión in command either, Cartagena managed to end their losing streak. The powerful Almería managed to clearly beat (1-3) a team that was half built. Efesé did not add the three points until the third date of the league.

The latest precedent, last season, is not too rosy either. The albinegro team came from clearly beating Elche in the Carabela de Plata (2-0), but they were also defeated on the first day of the league. His executioner was Ponferradina (2-3), which would end up being relegated at the end of the season. Cartagena overcame the blow by winning the following week at El Alcoraz against Huesca (2-3).

tight duels



The first days of the competition are historically being decided by very small margins for the Albinegro team. Since 2009, only three times has the game been sentenced by more than one goal difference. In 2010, Cartagena crushed Xerez (1-4) in Chapín. In 2016, the Cartagena side beat Linares 2-0. And, in 2021, the albinegros lost in their league debut against Almería 1-3.