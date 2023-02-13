A Chiefs field goal hit the post was another setback for the Chiefs fans, who were clearly inferior in terms of acoustics. However, Kansas City supporters were able to celebrate Hurts losing possession, which Nick Bolton used for a touchdown. Before the break, another run from Hurts gave the Eagles a touchdown and a field goal to go ten points clear at halftime. “We knew we weren’t playing our best game, we weren’t playing as hard as we wanted,” Kelce said. “In the second half we did better and flew around.”