Babidi is one of the strangest characters in the entire saga of Dragon ball, since despite its fragile appearance it has great power that started the saga of Majin Boo.

This little wizard is so peculiar that it is very difficult to translate him into real life through cosplay. However, someone did.

Believe it or not, a fan of Dragon ball managed to transform into Babidi making use of some prosthetics and a lot of creativity.

The saga of Majin Boo showed us for some chapters Babidi, who more than imposing respect gave laughter and his authority figure did not last long.

The cosplayer It Looks Like Killed decided to challenge himself, and after working for a long time, he managed to become this villain of Dragon ball.

Although at first glance it may seem like the product of an animation, it is actually an elaborate costume that involves some prosthetics.

It Looks Like Killed He explained in the description of his photographs that he had to make some changes to Babidi’s proportion to make the eyes match his, although it is not the only secret.

This cosplay is actually a large mask to which he added details that simulate the clothes and feet of the character, who in the anime is very short.

Although Babidi’s eyes are not as far apart as in the animated series of Dragon ball, their features are still identical, making it unmistakable.

If you want to keep track of the work of It Looks Like Killed, you can do it through your official Instagram account, where she has awesome outfits.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



