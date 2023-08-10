There were WAY more EVs on board. the burning ship on the Wadden Sea.

It is still smoldering above the Wadden Islands, the Fremantle Hwy. The ship caught fire last Wednesday. One of the 23 crew members has died, the other 22 have been evacuated.

The incident raises a number of questions. Is it safe to transport EVs? Why has the fire still not been extinguished? And is that number of 25 electric cars on board correct?

Many more EVs on board than expected

According to all reports, there are more than 3,500 cars on board, of which 25 are EVs. But the Fremantle Highway shipping company denies that. The Japanese shipping company ‘K-Line’ reports that that number is significantly higher, namely at 498 cars.

It is not yet entirely clear whether one means an ‘EV’ or a ‘PHEV’. So an electric car or a plug-in hybrid. In principle, it doesn’t matter very much. In both cases you are dealing with batteries. The problem with that is that they can ignite spontaneously due to the heat.

Now above Terschelling

At this moment the Fremantle Highway has drifted above Terschelling (the second ‘T’ in TV-TAS). The problem is that constant extinguishing is not beneficial. That has nothing to do with electric cars, but with the fact that it is a boat. If you keep spraying water constantly, the boat will overflow on its own and the ship will sink. In that case, the environmental damage will be incalculable and the salvage costs will be even higher.

The shipping company to which the Fremantle Highway belongs has been struggling lately. The Ever Given was also a ship of this Japanese shipping company. That barge blocked the Suez Canal for several days, creating worldwide chaos. It has never been proven, but the story goes that this ultimately bankrupted Spyker, Mbappé did not want to sign and our cabinet fell.

Update (10-08)

a large part of the electric cars seems to be beyond saving. This is reported by the Dagblad van het Noorden. The Boskalis employees, who took on the culling, estimate the situation as very dangerous. They are afraid that the decks will still collapse.

Apparently the 1,000 cars at the bottom are still intact and worth saving. Another problem is that the cranes that are needed cannot be there in time. The Fremantle Highway is allowed in Eemshaven until October 16, after which they have to find another location for this barge.

