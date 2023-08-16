Kurt Villavicencio, popularly known as ‘Nosy’, he harshly criticized Latina for broadcasting a recorded FINAL of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. As you remember, the cooking show presented the culmination of its second season on August 12, in which Natalia Salas was established as the winner. Given this, the presenter of ‘Light it up’ decided to lash out at the production and called the reactions of the finalists “fake”.

The communicator stated that it did not seem fair to him that the celebrations are prepared in advance. Karla Tarazona, who was on the set, supported his partner’s comment after the report and suggested that this may change for the third edition that is taking place.

YOU CAN SEE: Natalia Salas did not know the result of the final of ‘The great chef’? This is the truth of the ad

Who revealed that two finals of ‘The great chef: famous’ were recorded?

Grande was surprised when it was revealed that the final of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ was recorded and 2 possible results of the winner were made. It was Natalia Salas who told her experience about this method to avoid leaks in the media. The actress told how it was carried out during her visit in ‘Up my people’.

“We recorded two finals, and the moment they say your name, you have a chance that it’s real. At that moment, I felt like I was the winner. I had a 50/50 chance that they’d say my name,” she said.

Who were the first sentenced of the third season of the reality show?

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ already has its first sentenced. In the August 15 edition, the jury was not satisfied with the dishes of ‘Loco’ Wagner, Milene and Beatriz ‘La herbolaria’, who went on to judge. Now, this group will compete against ROcky Belmonte, Josi Martínez and Santi Lesmes.

Christian, Beatriz and Milene will accompany Josi, Rocky and Santi on the sentencing night in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: LR Composition / Instagram Capture The Great Chef

#Nosy #lashes #Great #Chef #Celebrities #accuses #making #final #quotfeignedquot

Kurt Villavicencio, popularly known as ‘Nosy’, he harshly criticized Latina for broadcasting a recorded FINAL of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. As you remember, the cooking show presented the culmination of its second season on August 12, in which Natalia Salas was established as the winner. Given this, the presenter of ‘Light it up’ decided to lash out at the production and called the reactions of the finalists “fake”.

The communicator stated that it did not seem fair to him that the celebrations are prepared in advance. Karla Tarazona, who was on the set, supported his partner’s comment after the report and suggested that this may change for the third edition that is taking place.

YOU CAN SEE: Natalia Salas did not know the result of the final of ‘The great chef’? This is the truth of the ad

Who revealed that two finals of ‘The great chef: famous’ were recorded?

Grande was surprised when it was revealed that the final of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ was recorded and 2 possible results of the winner were made. It was Natalia Salas who told her experience about this method to avoid leaks in the media. The actress told how it was carried out during her visit in ‘Up my people’.

“We recorded two finals, and the moment they say your name, you have a chance that it’s real. At that moment, I felt like I was the winner. I had a 50/50 chance that they’d say my name,” she said.

Who were the first sentenced of the third season of the reality show?

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ already has its first sentenced. In the August 15 edition, the jury was not satisfied with the dishes of ‘Loco’ Wagner, Milene and Beatriz ‘La herbolaria’, who went on to judge. Now, this group will compete against ROcky Belmonte, Josi Martínez and Santi Lesmes.

Christian, Beatriz and Milene will accompany Josi, Rocky and Santi on the sentencing night in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: LR Composition / Instagram Capture The Great Chef

#Nosy #lashes #Great #Chef #Celebrities #accuses #making #final #quotfeignedquot

Kurt Villavicencio, popularly known as ‘Nosy’, he harshly criticized Latina for broadcasting a recorded FINAL of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. As you remember, the cooking show presented the culmination of its second season on August 12, in which Natalia Salas was established as the winner. Given this, the presenter of ‘Light it up’ decided to lash out at the production and called the reactions of the finalists “fake”.

The communicator stated that it did not seem fair to him that the celebrations are prepared in advance. Karla Tarazona, who was on the set, supported his partner’s comment after the report and suggested that this may change for the third edition that is taking place.

YOU CAN SEE: Natalia Salas did not know the result of the final of ‘The great chef’? This is the truth of the ad

Who revealed that two finals of ‘The great chef: famous’ were recorded?

Grande was surprised when it was revealed that the final of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ was recorded and 2 possible results of the winner were made. It was Natalia Salas who told her experience about this method to avoid leaks in the media. The actress told how it was carried out during her visit in ‘Up my people’.

“We recorded two finals, and the moment they say your name, you have a chance that it’s real. At that moment, I felt like I was the winner. I had a 50/50 chance that they’d say my name,” she said.

Who were the first sentenced of the third season of the reality show?

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ already has its first sentenced. In the August 15 edition, the jury was not satisfied with the dishes of ‘Loco’ Wagner, Milene and Beatriz ‘La herbolaria’, who went on to judge. Now, this group will compete against ROcky Belmonte, Josi Martínez and Santi Lesmes.

Christian, Beatriz and Milene will accompany Josi, Rocky and Santi on the sentencing night in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: LR Composition / Instagram Capture The Great Chef

#Nosy #lashes #Great #Chef #Celebrities #accuses #making #final #quotfeignedquot

Kurt Villavicencio, popularly known as ‘Nosy’, he harshly criticized Latina for broadcasting a recorded FINAL of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. As you remember, the cooking show presented the culmination of its second season on August 12, in which Natalia Salas was established as the winner. Given this, the presenter of ‘Light it up’ decided to lash out at the production and called the reactions of the finalists “fake”.

The communicator stated that it did not seem fair to him that the celebrations are prepared in advance. Karla Tarazona, who was on the set, supported his partner’s comment after the report and suggested that this may change for the third edition that is taking place.

YOU CAN SEE: Natalia Salas did not know the result of the final of ‘The great chef’? This is the truth of the ad

Who revealed that two finals of ‘The great chef: famous’ were recorded?

Grande was surprised when it was revealed that the final of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ was recorded and 2 possible results of the winner were made. It was Natalia Salas who told her experience about this method to avoid leaks in the media. The actress told how it was carried out during her visit in ‘Up my people’.

“We recorded two finals, and the moment they say your name, you have a chance that it’s real. At that moment, I felt like I was the winner. I had a 50/50 chance that they’d say my name,” she said.

Who were the first sentenced of the third season of the reality show?

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ already has its first sentenced. In the August 15 edition, the jury was not satisfied with the dishes of ‘Loco’ Wagner, Milene and Beatriz ‘La herbolaria’, who went on to judge. Now, this group will compete against ROcky Belmonte, Josi Martínez and Santi Lesmes.

Christian, Beatriz and Milene will accompany Josi, Rocky and Santi on the sentencing night in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: LR Composition / Instagram Capture The Great Chef

#Nosy #lashes #Great #Chef #Celebrities #accuses #making #final #quotfeignedquot