Theories and statements about Nostradamus and his predictions continue to gain popularity. And despite the fact that many of the prophecies that the French apothecary and supposed fortune teller published in 1555 have been proven inaccurate or ambiguous, many They credit him with having been able to predict events such as the September 11 attacks, the two World Wars, the assassination of John F. Kennedy or the death of Elizabeth II. Now that the new year begins, there are many who rescue prophecies related to 2025.

Nostradamus’ prophecies for 2025

As with most of Nostradamus’s prophecies, those of 2025 also draw a terrifying and catastrophic futurewith global wars, famines, economic crises, natural disasters and serious consequences of extreme climate change. These are some of the prophecies explained by the Tik Tok account Incredible Curiosities.

The first of them says that In 2025 there will be a global war caused by tensions in Ukraine or the escalation of tension between China and Taiwan, and which would mainly affect the three great world powers: United States, China and Russia.

The second prophecy speaks of new economic crisis worldwide that would cause the collapse of the financial system. As a result of this event, Europe would fall into recession andThe most affected countries would be Spain, Italy and Greecewhere a collapse of the economy will occur. In America, hyperinflation would once again wreak havoc in Argentina and the US dollar would falter.

Likewise, another prediction is related to climate change. After years in which average temperature records are broken consecutivelyduring 2025 the planet will be hit by extreme phenomena.