From: Christoph Gschoßmann

The prophet Nostradamus also predicts in verse what will happen in 2024. He sees enormous progress in AI.

Munich – Nostradamus looked thousands of years into the future when he wrote his text “Les Propheties” (“The Prophecies”) in 1555. For each year he came up with verses that humanity has been diligently interpreting ever since. He has been right a few times, such as with the rise of Adolf Hitler and the attacks of September 11th. But even more often his predictions did not come true, as was the case with the end of the world in 1999. With this knowledge in mind – Michel de Nostredame (1503 – 1566) also considers the year 2024. And he doesn't see too much positive in the coming year.

Nostradamus predicts a “dance with fate” for Russia and Putin

The outlook for 2024 is almost entirely bleak and turbulent – the prophet of doom Nostradamus lives up to his reputation. Among other things, humanitarian disasters and global unrest are to be expected. So everything is as usual? After all, the world already has two trouble spots: Ukraine, where the Russian war of aggression is raging, and Israel, where the conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated.

According to the prophet, Vladimir Putin is threatened with a “dance with fate”. However, he does not say whether this will finally lead to an end to the war in Ukraine. A lot is also happening in Europe: According to the prophet, Western Europe will have a new leader who comes from a poor background.

According to Nostradamus, there will be another war in 2024: one involving China. Specifically, Nostradamus writes of “battle and sea battle”. A “red enemy” would “scare the great ocean.” So, after years of preliminary skirmishes, is there a threat of a military conflict between Beijing and Taiwan?

Nostradamus prophecies for 2024: Pope dies, Harry becomes king

Nostradamus specifically speaks of changes in two prestigious leadership positions. One of them concerns the head of the Catholic Church: “Through the death of a very old Pope / A Roman of good age will be elected / Of him it will be said that he weakens his office / But he will sit for a long time and in vicious activity,” it says in the prophetic verses. The current Pope Francis is now 87 years old. He recently had to cancel the UN climate conference because of pneumonia. According to Nostradamus, a “Roman” could replace him – an Italian pope? However, the Prophet had already predicted that the Pope would step down in 2023, and this did not come to pass.

Another prophecy probably refers to the English royal family. The “King of the Islands” will be “expelled by force,” writes the prophet. Charles III hasn't been on the throne for very long. Could this prophecy possibly mean the end of the monarchy in the United Kingdom? Or how else would Charles be “expelled”? But there should be a successor, as Nostradamus knows. One who “shall have no mark of the king.” That can actually only mean one thing: ex-Prince Harry, who has left his royal duties behind him, will still be king, and not heir to the throne William.

Nostradamus prophesies for 2024: Pope dies and there will be enormous advances in AI

Not only people, but also nature will have to struggle with problems in the coming year, writes Nostradamus. Keyword: climate change. “The dry earth will become even more arid,” he writes, and “there will be great floods.” That sounds like a lot of natural disasters. In 2023, the world will experience the hottest year on record. In addition, Nostradamus sees a “very great famine caused by waves of plague”. Sounds like another Corona crisis…

Nostradamus doesn't just predict death and suffering for 2024. According to the prophet, there will be enormous progress in organ transplantation. AI should also help us achieve new technological wonders. Anyway.

Historian and Nostradamus expert Jörg Dendl wrote about im Mirror-Interview twenty years ago: “The verses are so unclear that you can interpret a lot of things into them, similar to horoscopes.” So you certainly shouldn't take the words of the legendary prophet at face value. The clairvoyant Baba Wanga has also made a prediction for 2024. (cgsc)