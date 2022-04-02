Ukraine Russia, World War III, Nostradamus prophecy

There war between the Russia Of Putin And Ukraine Of Zelensky does not stop and those who fear that this may be the premise of the Third World war (or Nuclear apocalypse) certainly cannot be reassured by the glimmers of peace that open here and there, only to not materialize, for now, into something concrete. To worsen these states of anxiety, for those who believe in them, the new rereading of the prophecies Of Nostradamus (some had already come out: like these), a French astrologer and seer who lived in the sixteenth century.

War Russia-Ukraine, Nostradamus’ prophecy on 2023: “Seven months of destruction and death”

Obviously these scenarios of nuclear war are for those who believe in prophecies, which, as we know, have nothing scientific and many people read them more as out of curiosity and suggestion than out of real convictions. Either way, it appears that Nostradamus or Michel de Notre Dame you wish he had predicted one war catastrophic not in 2022, but in 2023. A seven-month conflict with “hunger, fire, blood, plague and a double dose of all disasters, “he reports I Woman according to which for 2022 in the meantime “a series of other terrible catastrophes are prophesied. Among these pleasant new entries there would be a massive fall of asteroids, a very heavy inflation and – hear it be heard – even the machines will turn against us”. Forecasts contained in the manual of Nostradamus, Prophetse, volume of 1555 with 947 quatrains on the future of humanity. The French prophet also speaks of “celestial fire on the royal building and here there are those who have linked this vision to nuclear devices and therefore to the spectrum of third World war. But, everyone’s hope is that finally i winds of peace they will prevail and soon lead to a solution to the conflict between Putin’s Russia and Ukraine.

