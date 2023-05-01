Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will soon take place in England. instead of. An old prophecy says that he will soon abdicate again.

Munich/London – Shortly before the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. on May 6, doubts about the future of the monarch appear. In the end, will Charles not permanently succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the throne – but someone else? At least that’s what author Mario Reading suspected, based on a prediction by the famous 16th-century apothecary and astrologer Nostradamus.

Shortly before the coronation ceremony: Isn’t King Charles the right heir to the throne?

The astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, lived from 1503 to 1566. And is still known today for his prophetic poems about the future, which he published in France during his lifetime. Again and again there are numerous interpretations of his works, how the world will develop. Also for the year 2023 Nostradamus made four gloomy prophecies.

The interpretation of a prediction by Michel de Nostredame (left) could King Charles III. didn’t like it at all. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection /Pool / i-Images

One of the prophecies could now be bad news for King Charles III. ready. English author Mario Reading published a book in 2005 in which he reinterpreted Nostradamus’ prophecies for the world. One of them concerns the heir to the throne Charles: Charles III is said to be the result of his divorce from Princess Diana. continue to be so unpopular with most of the populace that he is forced to abdicate. A “new ‘mysterious’ king will take his place,” he was quoted as saying DailyStar now Reading’s interpretation of Nostradamus. The “mysterious” king is said to be a man “who never expected to be king”.

Nostradamus prediction raises doubts: ‘Mysterious’ king in Charles’ place?

First of all, it seems reasonable to assume that if Charles III abdicated, Prince William would becomes the new king. In this case, however, it would not be a “mysterious” king. Instead, the report’s author speculates that Prince Harry will end up on the throne. In any case, the Duke of Sussex would be a person who does not expect himself to be on the throne. Together with his wife Meghan Markle, he had distanced himself from the royal family and is not on good terms with his brother Prince William and the rest of the family.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. © Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

On May 6th the ceremony for the coronation of King Charles III will take place. take place. Then it will be seen whether the prophecy will come true or was just wild speculation. While some believe Nostradamus’ predictions, others deride only. According to the DailyStar However, Reading predicted the Queen’s death in 2022 based on Nostradamus’ prophecies. Whether his predictions regarding Charles III. also confirm, but Reading will not find out more. The author passed away in 2017. (nz)