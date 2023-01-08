Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

A look at Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023 does not bode well – again. But he was often wrong.

Munich – Feared by some, mocked by others. Nostradamus’ prophecies for 2023 are once again bleak. So anyone who is fed up with the Corona pandemic, Russia’s Ukraine war or numerous natural disasters from 2022 should avoid the alleged predictions of the 16th century French pharmacist, who also worked as a doctor and astrologer.

The four prophecies Nostradamus is said to have made for 2023

world war

Economic crisis

New Evil Pope

terror

These are the four surviving predictions for 2023 from his prophetic poems, which consisted of groups of 100 quatrains grouped together (read the predictions from 2022 here). One verse should read: “Seven months of the great war, dead people through evil deeds”. Michel de Nostredame (1503 – 1566) speaks of people already buried who see the light of day again. A nod to a Third World War? A new major economic crisis is also said to be imminent and numerous terrorist attacks are on the horizon. According to Nostradamus, Pope Francis will step down in 2023 and become “a menacing leader” as the head of the Catholic Churches in his place.

But beware, it is also possible that with these predictions a possible future, based on the events of previous years, was simply interpreted into existing verses. Because Nostradamus is apparently only supposed to give a specific date once: The end of mankind is said to be in the year 3797.

Nostradamus predictions for 2023 – “You can interpret a lot into it”

Nostradamus has been wrong in his predictions many times. Historian and Nostradamus expert Jörg Dendl classified the prophecies from 1555 in the Mirror-Interview twenty years ago: “The verses are so unclear that you can interpret a lot into them, similar to horoscopes.” In addition, the seer intentionally confused the chronology of the years. Because Nostradamus was apparently afraid of being persecuted because of his prophetic abilities. “But there seems to be a certain mathematical key to putting the predictions back in the right order,” says Dendl. However, no one has been able to decipher the code.

Whether Nostradamus was an astrologer at all, even that is a matter of great doubt. The second chairman of the German Association of Astrologers Wolfgang Steven says Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA on this: “He was perhaps considered a good fortune teller, but not a good astrologer.” pointing to verbal arguments.”

However, things should calm down towards the middle of the year, and an interesting transition is imminent. “Pluto is shifting into Aquarius. The power planet Pluto last held this position during the French Revolution in 1789,” says Steven. His interpretation: “In 2023 it could be difficult for some authorities or familiar structures. Especially with a view to the autocratic systems in Russia and China. Aquarius’ will to be free breaks through.”

Nostradamus, Baba Wanga and Co.: Fortune-teller forecasts fall through again and again

The predictions of the now deceased Bulgarian fortune teller Baba Wanga and many more do not cause enthusiasm everywhere. According to an evaluation by the Society for the Scientific Study of Parasciences (GWUP), 2022 was a black year for fortune tellers and clairvoyants. The annual evaluation of esoteric forecasts for the future has resulted in little tangible, some absurdity and no really surprising hits. In any case, robots have still not taken over in the past year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has – unfortunately – still not withdrawn from politics and attacks by zombies have not been seen again. Elizabeth II’s death had been under forecast for years. “At some point it will happen,” says the Mainz mathematician Michael Kunkel, who has been evaluating such forecasts for 21 years.

Wolfgang Stevens says: “Of course, it’s always easy to criticize in hindsight. You often see events, but can only classify them later. In the aftermath, we were also able to explain the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and Corona 2020 due to the events in the sky. But of course it’s not that easy.”