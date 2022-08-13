Nostradamus prophecy, nothing but blitzkrieg. 2023 will be worse



Nostradamus scares the world. The re-reading of the theories and predictions of Nostradamusa famous French astrologer and seer who lived in the sixteenth century, seems to have predicted a catastrophic war in 2023.

And it won’t really be a blitzkrieg: it will be seven months of hostilitycharacterized by “hunger, fire, blood, plague and a double dose of all disasters”.

After almost three years of global pandemic – from which we are far from out, given the latest data – here comes, for this 2022, a series of others terrible disasters. Among these pleasant new entries would be a massive fall of asteroids, a very heavy inflation and – listen, listen – even the machines will turn against us (we will never look at the toaster with the same benevolent eyes again).

The worst is yet to come. 2023 will open very badly: one will break out warwhich will last seven months, with “people dead of wickedness”.

These words are contained in the manual for NostradamusProphecies, volume of 1555 which contains the 947 quatrains concerning the future – if it still has one – of our planet.

The book also talks about “celestial fire on the royal building”: at the time of Nostradamus there were certainly no missiles, but those who reread his prophecies thought of nuclear devices exploding in the sky. In particular, two French cities, Rouen and Evreux, “will not fall into the hands of the king”, but it is not clear who this king is.

