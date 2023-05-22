This nostalgic house in Hilversum exudes history, also in the garage.

Here we go again. Welcome to the next episode of Fun with Funda, because we have found another gem. Always fun to browse the housing site for striking houses. Whether it is the most expensive or the smallest, we are all curious. This time we found a house in Hilversum.

Nostalgic house with surprising garage exudes history

Het Gooi is a place with many beautiful houses. A bit posh, but oh well, we take that for granted. If you can put down millions for a house, you want to live a little bit. That is certainly the case here. We are talking about a detached characteristic coach house with a total surface area of ​​724.4 m2. All around we see a nice big garden.

The house used to belong to Villa Henriette, which is a bit further on. The house was used as a coach house with apartments upstairs intended for the coachman and palfrenier. The latter is the coachman’s assistant, just so you know. You can still see that it was a coach house, for example, in the hayloft, original clinker doors or the wooden sliding doors. Do not think that you can renovate things extremely, because the house is a monument.

The house is classic, or in other words: it is not modern and could use a lick of paint. But hey, maybe this is your taste. It exudes history anyway. And especially the garage.

Of course, a coach house cannot do without a space for the carriages. Or nowadays for cars and we will certainly see them again. When you enter the garage you are welcomed by a boar and an old Shell pump. Nice!

The garage is large, it looks like it can easily fit four cars. At the moment there are cars in it that fit very well with the house. They are two classic Roll-Royces. There are only two photos of it, so it is difficult to unravel the specific model. Maybe you know?

If I had to make a guess I’d think of an early Silver Wraith and a Silver Cloud. What I do know is that the cars are not included in the price of 1.2 million euros, because then the amount would probably be a bit higher.

