The midfielder returns to San Siro as an opponent against Milan: “Message to the fans? This is football now, which catches you off guard. Let them enjoy the match”

“It gives emotions, I’ve played many matches here and I remember them all. They will be emotions that I will have to try to separate when the match starts, that’s the great difficulty of the match.” This was said by Sandro Tonali, Newcastle midfielder and former player after his transfer from Milan in the summer, on the eve of the Champions League match which will see him return to San Siro challenging the Rossoneri as opponents. But he will sleep tonight: “After today’s journey I think so, it won’t be a problem,” the Italian said into Sky’s microphone, joking about an odyssey that began at two in the afternoon and ended around dinner time.

See also Lazio with Sarri: Lotito announces the renewal until 2025. And the reinforcement plan is triggered message to the fans — But it wasn’t a given that Tonali would be there tomorrow after the physical problems of recent times: “I’m fine. I missed the national team due to a problem and the last one because I wasn’t at 100 percent yet, but I rested and recovered, and now we I am: I should be there. In reality I wanted to be there first of all to play against Ukraine, and I couldn’t due to the results of the exam, and then against Brentford, two games before this which were fundamental for us, it’s a shame I missed them “. However, the day you return to your ex is special. Messages for the Rossoneri fans? “For every fan there would be something different to say. This is football now, which takes you by surprise: both the Milan and Newcastle fans will just have to enjoy the match, which will be beautiful and intense.”

derby, ibra, pegs — “Difficult, because when you lose a derby it’s always difficult and when you lose it like this it has even more of an effect. It’s definitely not a good thing”, is Tonali’s comment on how Milan arrive at this first Champions League match. “I don’t know how they will be able to overcome it, I’m talking about the players. It will be difficult but the possibility that football gives you to have such close matches is a fundamental help.” Tonali didn’t speak to his former teammates (“No, not yet, because I know it’s bad after a lost derby and I preferred not to”) but he saw Ibrahimovic arrive at the team’s bedside at Milanello: “Even if he’s no longer at the within the team he is always a point of reference for all those who have experienced him in recent years and have had the fortune of playing together. Knowing him will certainly have brought energy.” In Azzurri Tonali had instead had the opportunity to meet Pioli again: “We talked about everything except football, it was a meeting after several months: it was nice for both of us to see each other again without it, we spent those 15 minutes as friends and it was nice” . See also Celso Ortiz's hint to Tigres: "Indebted to the fans? Imagine others"