Nostalgia | There has been a big change in Santa’s appearance – See what the Santa looked like in your childhood in the HS summary

The Santa known to Finns resembled a goat, until influences from the world reached the north. Photos from different decades reveal the evolution of Santa Claus and why a Santa expert talks about Santa’s strong ties to the business world.

White beard. Red is burning. Flat shoes.

There is no need to list any more characteristics – after all, Santa Claus is an old familiar to us, from the core of countless childhood memories.

Do you remember what Santa looked like when you were a child? HS collected Santa pictures from different decades in this article.