Nostalgia | Tell the time machine when you were born and it will show you what you and your friends got for Christmas when you were kids

How do you remember the Christmases of your childhood? Were they a time of scarcity or did the six hide behind a mountain of gifts?

23.12. 9:08 am | Updated 7:52 am

Do you still remember?what did Christmas packages reveal in your childhood?

In the early decades of the 20th century, Christmas was still modest in many families, and gifts were often consumer goods. Children could also be remembered with toys, but they were often self-made.

Christmas started to become a celebration of consumption only with the prosperity after the wars.

Did the goat always bring you what you had hoped for? Or Was the wish gift always missed?

HS’s search engine brings to mind the favorite toys of past Christmases! Some of these could have been found in your packages too – or at least you probably craved them too.