Nostalgia | Pekka Prättälä returned from the United States and he had an idea – This is how a chain of stores began, after which nothing was ever the same again

Finland’s first Prisma opened in November 1972. Tarja Väänänen started there shortly after the opening and still can’t wait to stop.

A grocery store shelves gloves were not used when filling Tarja Väänänen started working at Finland’s first Prisma in Jyväskylä in the 1970s.

“The paper edges of the sugar packets could cut your fingers,” Väänänen remembers.

Väänänen liked everything else in his work so much that even at the age of 65, he still can’t wait to quit. Almost fifty years of career as a Prisma salesman are behind him.

“I have always liked working with my hands and organizing shelves. I’m the same at home.”

At work, Väänänen feels that he always gets a guaranteed boost in his mood.

“If you’ve been in a bad mood at home, your mood has changed after coming here.”

Väänänen workplace, Finland’s first Prisma opened in Jyväskylä’s Seppälänkanka on November 22, 1972. It was one of Finland’s first car dealerships.

The opening of Finland’s first Prisma on November 22, 1972 in Jyväskylä.

After graduating from elementary school, Väänänen thought about where to continue.

“I saw when Prisma graduated and I thought it was a good time, I want to work there. I first came to summer work and asked if I could continue. That’s how it happened, and with that I’ve stayed here.”

The cooperative Keskimaan Prisma in Jyväskylä in 1975.

The first Prisma was made with a new concept. It was built a couple of kilometers away from the center and business was based on coming to the shop with your own car.

Professor Jari Ojala The University of Jyväskylä says that the idea of ​​a car market had already been widely promoted in the United States and Sweden before that.

At the beginning of the 1970s, the use of cars in Finland had reached the point where it was possible to establish a large car market outside the city center.

“It was a big idea at the time that you go somewhere by car and get everything there, when until then you had to get one thing from brick-and-mortar stores in the center, one thing from there, another thing from here,” describes Ojala.

Clear as day however, setting up an automarket was not. In the political climate of the time, the tentacles of power extended strongly to the retail chains, of which there were four fairly equally strong: in addition to the S chain, the E store and the K and T conglomerates.

The S movement was not in the same sense of power at that time as it is today. The competitive situation was different and required a lot of political reflection on who was allowed to build and where. Other groups did not necessarily look favorably on the S-chain car market project.

Jyväskylä had the greatest influence on the birth of Prisma Pekka Prättälä, then CEO of Osuuskauppa Keskimaa. He had visited the United States and strongly pushed the idea of ​​a new kind of trade movement.

When automarket could be driven through the political process and erected in a field landscape, according to Ojala, it was an inevitable success. By 1978, the new Prisma had already taken a quarter of Jyväskylä’s market share.

The economy of size made it possible to sell at a lower price. People also came from far away provinces to shop.

A landmark had been ordered from the architect for the yard of the new store, with a handsome polygon at the end of a 30-meter concrete pillar. According to Prättälä, it resembled a prism and the rest is history.

In the following years, Prisma established itself as the name of the entire chain of S Group hypermarkets. Today there are 74 Prisms in Finland, in a total of 51 locations.

First According to Väänänen, Prisma was popular from the beginning.

“Whoever had a car came to get food.”

Instead of the current bonus cards and accounts, the store had a circus of receipts. Customers collected receipts that could be redeemed for benefits.

Although the first Prisma was huge by the standards of the 1970s, it was very small compared to today’s hypermarkets.

“Everything was smaller. The selection was also much narrower. Nowadays, when putting things on shelves, it sometimes occurs to me that who buys and needs this. There is so much of everything, different qualities and brands. It wasn’t then,” says Väänänen.

During his Prisma career, Väänänen has worked in various positions and departments. In the 1980s, he worked as a petrol sheik for a long time.

“It was a name invented by customers when I was running a gas station in the yard. I financed gas stations and sold lozenges, Ilta-Sanom and cigarettes.”

Today, the gas station no longer exists, and all that remains of the first Prisma is a parking lot. The S-group demolished the old one and built a new one in its place in 2016.

Finns became prosperous in the 1980s and the total volume of trade increased. The prisms took a big slice of the volume.

When we entered the 1990s, the Prisma chain became the S-group’s savior during the recession.

Customers refueling at the Seppälänkanka Shell station in 1995. Shell was located next to the Prisma shopping center.

“It’s always about how consumers feel they can get the services best. Until now, the structure of Finland is largely based on the fact that families have their own cars. The automarket concept is still very suitable for that,” says Ojala.

Ojala reminds that another kind of development can be seen, and a car is not a necessity for everyone.

Between Tarja Väänäst makes you tired.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m so tired. However, there has never been any thought of going elsewhere.”

The salary has always been paid regularly by the employer.

“Even though it is said that the salary in the business sector is not very good, it has been successful.”

The pace of work is hard when the day’s load has to be unloaded on time. Väänänen measures the number of steps he takes with fitness in mind.

“Food is a large area and walking may be 18,000 steps a day. It makes the soles of your feet tingle when you go home.”