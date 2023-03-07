“Chun Choy” in his Malaysian restaurant inside a shopping center in Toronto, Canada, carrying a bowl of traditional Malaysian winter meal, one of the meals that are in high demand in his fast food restaurant. Expatriates and immigrants of all nationalities around the world have always carried with them the fondness for the dishes of their original societies and their special flavors, no matter how alienated they are and how far they are from their first homeland. Hence the flourishing of many restaurants bearing the names of certain countries in cities inhabited by large communities from those countries. the countries. The majority of people are nostalgic for the past and its customs and are attached to the origins! (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
#Nostalgia #originals
