Nostalgia | Do you remember what the grocery store looked like when you were a kid? HS collected nostalgic pictures from around Finland

HS gathered together pictures of Finnish grocery stores from different decades before the 2000s.

Huge A few decades ago, there was no information about hypermarkets, where you can buy electronics, clothes and cosmetics in addition to food.

For example, in the 1950s, shopping was done from small general stores located close to home, as well as milk, bread, meat and fish stores or from store trucks.

The convenience store was often visited daily on foot or by bicycle – after all, visiting the store was an important social event. The transaction took place at the service counter, where the customer first asked the salesperson for the products they wanted, and which the salesperson then picked from the shelf for the customer.

Food was bought in small quantities at once and the purchases could be collected from several small stores due to the rather limited product selection.

The development of stores in Finland over the years has been characterized by an increase in store sizes, the emergence of new types of stores, chaining and concentration of stores, and internationalization.

HS collected nostalgic pictures of grocery stores around Finland from different decades.

Sellers in a grocery and general store in the 1910s or 1920s, at Malminkatu 24 in Helsinki.

A seller wraps bread in a wrapper at Elanto’s bread shop on Mäkelänkatu in Helsinki in the 1930s.

A woman shopping in a self-service store in 1948.

Food store products in 1957.

Slowly self-service stores became common, i.e. selection stores, where all food products were sold in the same space and customers collected the products from the shelves themselves and paid for them in one go at the cashier.

It was possible with the development of the packaging of fresh products, frozen products, semi-finished products and canned goods and with the generalization of refrigeration equipment in stores. The convenience stores also made everyday life easier for families because they saved a lot of time. Many of the mothers started working outside the home in the 1950s.

In the 1960s, the number of self-service stores in cities increased tenfold. This was influenced, for example, by the increase in the number of refrigerators in households, so you could buy more food in one store visit than before. At the same time, it was possible to reduce the number of visits to the store.

Butcher’s counter (possibly from Elanto’s store) in 1957.

Selling vegetables in 1964.