From “Top Gun” to the first Star Wars trilogy, through to “Dragon Ball Z”, the 1980s return to the screen in 2022, both in theaters and on streaming platforms.

“This decade has become an aesthetic and narrative reference”, explains the specialist in American series Ariane Hudelet, a professor at the University of Paris.

There is a “fetishism” around the image and style of the 1980s, whether with the background sounds in the recordings, whether with the grainy images, or with the use of typical objects of the time, such as cassette tapes, he adds.

“Although the final result doesn’t have much to do with the original, it automatically provokes curiosity”, says French critic Alain Carrazé.

– The nostalgia of “Stranger Things” –

The “Stranger Things” series brought 1980s fashion back, “by revisiting its icons, from books by authors like Stephen King to ET”, highlights Araiane Hudelet.

It’s “a mixture of pastiche and nostalgic fetishism”, he adds.

Season four of “Stranger Things,” which recounts the adventures of a group of friends and a young woman with psychic psychic abilities, will debut on Netflix in mid-2022.

“It’s a complete reinterpretation of childhood in the 1980s, based on our contemporary expectations. The female characters have a more prominent place, the monsters have more nuances”, analyzes the essayist and pop culture specialist Richard Mèmeteau.

“Each generation of spectators recreates a work based on their own memories”, he adds.

– The decade of science fiction movies –

With two new series “Star Wars”, the adaptation of the medieval and fantastic saga “Willow” (1988) and the cinematographic “remake” of “Dragon Ball Z”, 2022 confirms that the 1980s represented the definitive emergence “of science fiction and of terror,” says Arianne Hudelet.

“Obi Wan Kenobi” and “Andor” are two series dedicated to characters from the Star Wars universe developed by Disney+ and set before the 1977 pilot episode of the saga.

“People who watch series in our time were born in the 1980s”, that is, they were children when episodes of “Star Wars” began to appear, analyzes Alain Carrazé.

“Dragon Ball Z” is a Japanese manga series that caused a fever among the youngest and will debut as a film this year.

“Willow” will go the other way around. Recorded in 1988, it was a film with little success. Now, Disney+ is trying to adapt it in series form with the actor of the time, Warwick Davis.

– Tom Cruise back with “Top Gun”

“Top Gun” instantly became a “cult” movie after it premiered in 1986. Its protagonist Tom Cruise will return to play the character of a daring fighter pilot in “Top Gun: Maverick”, scheduled for May 2022, simultaneously with the seventh sequel to “Mission Impossible”.

In the new adaptation of “Top Gun”, Cruise returns at the age of 60 to active service, after being “invited” by the United States Air Force.

“Mission Impossible” is, in turn, an old series, from the 1960s and 1970s. Cruise, who confesses it was one of his favorite series when he was younger, managed to deftly appropriate the brand “to define a format that works satisfactorily between the public”, highlights Alain Carrazé.

