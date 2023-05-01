Nostalgia | A part of Finnish culture is sinking into oblivion forever: You can’t get food like this anywhere anymore

Dozens HS readers from all over Finland wanted to share their experiences with traditional barbecue kiosks. Responses to the survey came from Kolar to Turku and from Raahe to Savonlinna.

Experiences were requested in connection with the story about the barbecue that stopped years ago in Runosmäki, Turku. Many still yearn for the portions of that grill.

The story opened the readers’ nostalgia taps. The almost 70-year-old man from Kolari has remembered Kajaani’s and Nokia’s barbecue delicacies. In Kajaani, he had enjoyed a meat pie with a piece of chicken and mashed potatoes inside. At Nokia, he tried the local specialty Kuumaa koiraa, whose taste was unforgettable.

“It was really special: a piggy donut with two kibbles inside.”

A hot dog at Vaakon’s Nakki grill in Pispala, Tampere. The sausage delicacy wrapped in a sugar donut originally comes from the neighboring municipality of Nokia, where one of the survey respondents says he tasted a special dish.

From Turku the woman remembers the Mikkeli of her childhood in the 1990s, where Grilliruoka took her father to another reality: milk became good with food.

“I always used to go with my family to eat nakkikiska Suomi-grill. I vividly remember how good the egg burger tasted. I also remembered that my father, who hated milk, always ordered it as a drink with food.”

Suomi-grilli stopped a few years ago.

A man waited in the snow for barbecue food at a snack kiosk in the 1970s.

Aliisa Karhumäki served food to customers at Jaska's grill in Helsinki in March 2015.

Raahelainen the man describes Mummo’s grill as being legendary in the 1980s. I remember the grill’s “most wonderful portion”, the ham and egg roll, which had thick slices of ham, several fried eggs and other necessities.

“The portion was so big that no one could eat two. I tried myself, and although I could eat three large pizzas in a pizzeria, I couldn’t eat two ham and egg rolls.”

“Helm’s steam sausage on the edge of Kankaanpää market. Helmi cooked her own mustard, which can no longer be used for taxes. The sausage was Aalto’s run. Helmi often put the end pieces of the links in butter paper as an extra. Everyone knew Helmi’s kiosk.” – Woman, Cloth Head

In theft was, according to a man in his forties living in Helsinki, a “legendary grill”, which was called Tumi’s pulju.

“Tumi was especially known for the Kerrostalo burger with 10 steaks and 10 buns, but also for the fact that if you asked for all the spices, you could get a little bit of anything from smoke sticks to teddy bears.”

The man has also remembered the fact that the grill owner still remembered him after an eight-year break.

“Not much is remembered in chain stores. Grills should be made into a piece of history,” the man writes.

Customers of Tori-grill in front of Kouvola shopping hall, estimated at the end of the 1970s.

Sausage fries with all the spices in Rovaniemi at Alakunnas grill in 2013.

With a crystal a resident man remembers Grilli-Reindeer in Nurme’s Reindeer Village. According to him, the portions were not double, but the place had a car lane, which was still rare in Finland at that time. Going to the grill was always also a social event.

“My girlfriend and I collected coins from the bottoms of our pockets and bought just french fries – we asked for mustard on one end and ketchup on the other end of a cardboard container (mustard for me and ketchup for my girlfriend). This ex-girlfriend of mine has been almost my wife for 35 years.”

The Grilli-Poro car lane in Nurme in October 1987.

Sixty a man from Helsinki tells about Tullinpuomi’s grill, which was next to Tullinpuomi’s Shell in Helsinki. The man took a taxi from the bar to the barbecue almost every weekend and always ordered Tullinpuomi’s special.

“I always took a sats in the Hima package and then went home to enjoy a meal that included meat pie, steak, crackers and a good dollop of mayonnaise. I once made the mistake of buying the same batch outright, and it didn’t taste quite as heavenly as it did in the small sieva. That was the end of going to the grill, and after a while the grill stopped.”

“In the 70s, you could of course get ice cream cones from Virtanen’s kiosk in Laitikkala in Pälkäne, but you could also order a combine harvester from the door. You couldn’t take it with you right away, but you could pick it up the following week.” – Man, Kangasala

“The absolute best and what I miss was the sausage and potatoes from the now discontinued Tintin grill with Aura sauce on Helsinginkatu in Kallio. It’s hard to miss, even though Kallio has already changed to Vantaa as a residential area. I also remember the meat sausage burger with kaicho.” – Woman, Vantaa

From Oulu Several respondents remember Renu’s special dish.

According to a man who currently lives in Helsinki, the dish consisted of a French bread-like toasted long bread, with ground beef patty, sausage patties, a fried egg, some greens and all the spices in between. As a passenger, you were supposed to take half a liter of cold skimmed milk.

“I thought it was good. Once we honored memories with a group of friends at a joint summer meeting in Tornionjokivarre. Poruka was used to build Renu’s special every-day. We got pretty close to the real thing.”