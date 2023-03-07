GGreat films don’t age, they just move away with time. But cinema as a form of culture and life is getting older, the conditions of its production and reception are changing. The question of how to preserve what is lost in this process for the present is therefore becoming ever more pressing. At the turn of the millennium, film museums seemed to be the definitive answer, but their magic has faded and attendance has stagnated. But the national and private archives and the databases of the streaming services only provide the product, not the cinematic experience. So the gaze of those for whom film is more than just a consumer good is once again directed towards the museums. At least their spaces have in common with cinematography that they are removed from the everyday world and protected from unauthorized access.

The exhibition, which the Dresden art historian Jürgen Müller set up in the Berlin collection of Scharf-Gerstenberg, is dedicated to just one film, Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau’s “Nosferatu”. It has long been a classic, but when it came to the cinema a hundred years ago, in the spring of 1922, it was a flop. The film, which was advertised at great expense, was boycotted by Ufa’s cinemas and the widow of “Dracula” author Bram Stoker sued for plagiarism. The production company Prana went bankrupt in August; three years later, a Berlin court ruled that all film copies should be destroyed. Abroad, of course, “Nosferatu” survived, for the French surrealists it became an awakening experience, and in 1930 a version with additional soundtrack was even released without naming the director, a plagiarism of plagiarism.



Creepy atmosphere, inspired by Caspar David Friedrich: film still from Murnau's "Nosferatu"

Image: Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau Foundation



The Berlin exhibition, meanwhile, is less interested in the circumstances under which the film was made than in the lines of art historical development that converge in it. It covers a wide arc, ranging from Goya’s Caprichos to Louise Lawler and Tracey Moffatt, culminating in the drawings and graphics of Alfred Kubin and the works of the Austrian painter Franz Sedlacek (1891 to 1945). As a result, Murnau’s directing performance takes a back seat to the role of producer Albin Grau, who had the idea for the film, for which “Golem” author Henrik Galeen commissioned the screenplay and designed the sets, costumes and posters himself. After the Prana bankruptcy, Grau founded another production company, from which he soon withdrew, and otherwise earned his money as a commercial artist before he devoted himself to occult studies and later worked as a technical draftsman for the Wehrmacht.

The art-historical consideration of the vampire film brings to light, not surprisingly, models that can sometimes be identified easily, sometimes only with a little persuasion. Film critics of the post-war period recognized that the former art student Murnau was inspired by the look of the Biedermeier town of Wisborg and the female protagonist Ellen by Caspar David Friedrich. Jürgen Müller adds a new aperçu, because the pose in which Murnau’s hero Hutter rests on a chair after the first night in Nosferatus’ castle actually comes from Goya’s “Tantalos” etching. For another take, the director had a painting by the German romanticist Georg Friedrich Kersting exactly recreated on the set, according to the script that has survived.



Cinema advertising as art: "Nosferatu" poster design by Albin Grau, around 1922

Image: Appenzell Ausserrhoden Canton Library



Other influences are more difficult to prove. Sedlacek’s night pieces and haunted interiors are largely from the 1930s, so are influenced by Nosferatu rather than the other way around. Kubin’s nightmare images were common knowledge at the time the film was made, as can be seen in “Caligari” and the “Golem”, but Murnau drew on them less in terms of motifs and more in terms of atmosphere; he imitated their shadow plays, not their characters. Completely different is Grau, whose chalk drawing “Peregrinus” is a copy of Kubin’s “War” print and who also used the Bohemian Expressionist for the motifs for his “Nosferatu” campaign.







But Murnau’s light art remained unaffected by Grau’s eclecticism. Even today’s viewer is overwhelmed by the clarity with which spaces and movements are structured in “Nosferatu”. It is precisely from this that the complexity of the film results, which has been interpreted psychoanalytically, politically, mass psychologically (in the case of Kracauer) and even anti-Semitically. In this respect, the iconological investigation that Müller undertakes only extracts from the work what it previously read into it. The interlocking of film stills and drawings, paintings and posters seems to work on the exhibition walls, but it falls apart again in the catalogue. The effort to capture the motif of “Nosferatu” on the basis of individual images is like trying to scoop water into a sieve: the essence flows through, what gets caught is not part of it.

Whether vampirism is a modern phenomenon, as Hartmut Böhme claims in a catalog essay, remains to be discussed; after all, the dead in the underworld are already drinking fresh blood in Homer. In any case, the vampire is a cinema phenomenon whose impact has lasted for a hundred years. What Murnau’s film really triggered can only be experienced through other films, from the series products with Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee to Godard’s history tableau “Deutschland Neu(n) Null”, in which a quote from “Nosferatu” describes the journey of Eddie Constantine accompanied him into the world of ruins of the dying GDR: “When he crossed the bridge, the ghosts came towards him.” Crossing this bridge remains the challenge of any exhibition that wants to get on the historical track of cinema.







phantoms of the night. 100 years of Nosferatu. Scharf-Gerstenberg Collection, Berlin; until April 23rd. The catalog costs 48 euros.