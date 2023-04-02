FromMoritz Bletzinger close

Mysterious killer virus in Africa! First the nose bleeds, then they are dead. Two women and a girl die of a hitherto unknown disease.

Hamburg – This disease kills very quickly. A previously unknown virus has emerged in Burundi. At least three people have already died. They were dead within 24 hours of the first symptoms.

The symptoms were the same for everyone: nosebleeds, abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting and a high fever.

Doctors do not yet know exactly what disease it is. The symptoms of the disease are similar to those of the Ebola or Marburg virus.

“It’s terrible, we’re all waiting to die,” says a nurse from Muyinga province SOS Media Burundi. He works at Migwa Health Center, where two women died from the disease.

A third case was observed in Giteranyi municipality, reports the portal. An elementary school student died here on Thursday (March 30).

The Marburg virus broke out in Central Africa at the end of March. As of March 31, a total of eight people in Tanzania have been infected, the reports Deutschlandfunk. The epidemic is now threatening to spill over to Burundi. A strict lockdown is already in place in the border region.

Mysterious nosebleed disease: fear of new killer virus in Africa

The deaths after nosebleeds are due to another, new disease. On Friday morning (March 31), specialists from the National Institute of Public Health took the first samples. However, the government has announced that the results are still pending.

It may be a novel zoonosis. A disease transmitted from animals to humans. At the Coronavirus that’s exactly what happened.

Local media speak of panic in the region. The population is concerned because no real strategies for preventing the disease have been announced so far, writes SOS Media Burundi. When a third sick person was to be taken to Migwa, people allegedly blocked the clinic’s entrances for fear of spreading.

New virus appeared in Africa: Is animal urine the trigger?

The British Ministry of Health is now closely monitoring the situation in Central Africa Daily Mail. The current deaths are reminiscent of cases from last July in Tanzania. At that time, five people died from a mysterious disease. They too had nosebleeds.

These cases were later diagnosed with Weil’s disease. A rare infectious disease that can be transmitted to humans through the urine of dogs, pigs, cows, or rats. It usually spreads through polluted water. (moe)