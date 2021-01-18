Yesterday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to all federal ministries and agencies regarding the amendment of the procedures for dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic at the level of the federal government, to be implemented as of next Sunday, when federal government employees must conduct a swab examination The nose every seven days, if they did not receive the two doses of vaccine.

According to the authority’s circular, these measures came in line with the directions of the UAE government in dealing with the pandemic, limiting its repercussions, and preserving the health of employees within a safe work environment, as the circular urged all federal authorities to implement several procedures for their employees and employees of outsourcing and public services companies, as well as For the employees of the advisory services and the expertise houses that deal with them, to protect them and their families from infection with the virus.

Regarding the employees of the ministries and federal agencies, the circular stipulated that they must perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) every seven days. The exception is the employees who received two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and the employees who obtained a report or report are excluded from this procedure. A medical certificate approved by the official health authorities in the country indicating that they cannot receive the “Covid-19” vaccine according to their health or illness condition, provided that the federal government agency undertakes to conduct a nasal swab examination (PCR) for them every seven days. As for the employees of outsourcing companies, public services companies and the like, those companies that are contracted with by federal government agencies (current and future) must conduct a nose swab examination (PCR) for their existing employees, or who will be present on a daily basis in the workplace of the federal entity, and that is all Seven days, at the expense of those contracted companies or the institute for them, with the exception of the employees of those companies who received the two doses of the vaccine.

The circular included the employees of consulting firms, expert houses and the like, as in the event that these companies are contracted by the federal authorities, and this requires their employees to go to the entity’s workplace, to attend meetings or discussions and other tasks according to the contract, the federal government entity must ensure that The employees of these companies present the results of a valid examination of the nasal swab (PCR) for a period of no more than three days, with the exception of employees who received two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine. In its Circular No. 3 of 2021, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources urged all federal ministries and agencies to encourage and empower their employees and workers to go to take the “Covid-19” vaccine.

