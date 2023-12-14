De Nariz wines express the nuances of each area in which they are made

His is an art that he masters to perfection. Pedro Martínez, the eponymous nose behind the firm, whose objective is the enhancement of large Monastrell vineyards in the Mediterranean basin, has launched a sparkling wine with this grape variety on the market. Under the umbrella of the brand, he markets wines with their own personality and that express the nuances of his production areas: vineyards of Cehegín, his hometown, Jumilla and Yecla.

Their wines are divided into very different ranges, but with a common denominator: the Monastrell grape variety, as well as the love and respect for the vineyards from which they come.

The De Nariz Limited Edition range is made up of three wines that individually interpret the three major wine-growing areas of the Region of Murcia: the Northwest, Jumilla and Yecla. For its part, the Terroir Monastrell range offers parcel wines, from old and unique vineyards in Yecla and the municipality of Cehegín. The Pedro Martínez range, which is referred to as 'My Madness', tells a different story each vintage, always in a magnum bottle.

Its latest addition is this sparkling wine made with the Monastrell red grape variety. “When we decided to do it, we looked for a plot that would allow us to obtain a very acidic base wine, with a view to a second fermentation in the bottle naturally, with its native yeast,” explains the winemaker, adding that this last step takes 24 months. “to achieve a finer bubble, a little more spherical and of much higher quality, resulting in a Brut Nature cava with superior aging.”

This sparkling wine also does not use expedition liquor: “We decided not to add any expedition liquor, filling the bottles with the same base wine to preserve as much naturalness as possible and reduce the sugar content,” he says.

The first sensation it gives in the mouth, Martínez describes, “is that saline touch”, which is due to the proximity of the vineyards to the sea. “We did not want to hide it, but rather highlight it above all else.”

As for the bubble, it is fine, spherical and elegant, complementing a balance and a dryness in the mouth that invites you to continue drinking, thanks to its very low sugar content and the absence of expedition liquor.

As far as its pairing is concerned, De Nariz cava is recommended to be consumed mainly with the appetizer or main dishes. “We can eat it with a roe, some shrimp, a marinara, octopus, salmon, paella…”, advises Pedro Martínez, while also prescribing it, as another option, for the end of the meal, “because since it has little content in sugar, it will complement very well with the dessert, providing more aromas and flavor.

“We are very happy,” he confesses, emphasizing that it is the glass of wine that has to speak. “I think that in this sparkling wine all the circumstances have been met so that our idea is understood, liked and that the person who tries it wants to repeat it and recommend it,” he acknowledges.

The versatility of this Cava makes it the perfect choice for these upcoming holidays “very cold, around 8º, and in a wine glass,” Pedro recommends.

About Pedro Martínez

Pedro Martínez has been working at Monastrell for more than 20 years, and many more years in the world of wine, a career that supported him in 2018 when he went on the market with De Nariz, his personal wine project. Another of his professional milestones was winning the title of 'Golden Nose' in 2001, at just 27 years old. «When we did wine tasting, I saw that I had a knack for appreciating flavors and aromas, and from there I discovered what my passion and life was. I complemented this knowledge with a theoretical and a practical part, which are very important to me », he confesses. Added to this, as Pedro points out, is “opening your mind a little”, a moral that goes from knowing your own wines and knowing where you want to take them to tasting different references from other producers and areas of the world.

All in all, he makes a positive assessment of De Nariz's trajectory in the market in this five years, without forgetting its philosophy: to highlight Monastrell plots in the Mediterranean basin, taking into account their type of soil, altitude, orientation and age, interpreting each climatic year to adapt to each vintage and area. In this way, “each bottle of wine identifies with us and we will be able to convey what we propose,” he says.