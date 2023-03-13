The editors-in-chief of NOS Sport will step down immediately. The NOS reports this in a statement. The decision was taken ‘in good mutual consultation’ with the NOS management. Editor-in-chief Maarten Nooter briefly addressed the editors on Sunday evening and, according to those present, he then left emotionally.

An interim editor-in-chief will be appointed in the short term, who will remain in office until a new editor-in-chief is appointed. In addition to Nooter, the editor-in-chief of NOS Sport consists of deputy editors-in-chief Pim Marks, Selma Schuurman and Ewoud van Winsen. It has been agreed with the NOS management that Marks and Schuurman will step down, but will ensure that current files are transferred properly with the interim editor-in-chief.

After Volkskrant-article from last Friday, in which the culture of the sports editors of the NOS had a hard time, stated that the editors-in-chief would step down ‘phased’. According to insiders, this caused extra annoyance and unrest on the editorial floor. The article hit the broadcaster like a bomb. Emergency consultations followed over the weekend and calls for the immediate departure of the leadership increased both internally and externally. See also Live images show how it currently looks in Kyiv

Rapids

On Sunday evening there was still a new message from the broadcaster. “Due to the discussions we have had in recent days about the results of the inventory, the previously announced phased withdrawal has gained momentum,” says general director of NOS, Gerard Timmer. “We are now entering a phase in which we will look at what the sports editors need in the short term and in the future.”

An article was published Friday evening by de Volkskrant in which it was written that presenter Tom Egbers, among others, would have shown transgressive behavior at the sports editors. It was then announced that the presenter is not going to work for the time being. His partner Janke Dekker announced on Sunday evening that she is stepping down as chair of the Mores foundation, the reporting center for transgressive behavior in the media sector.

The Volkskrant held talks with 32 employees about transgressive behavior at NOS Sport in recent months. A picture emerged in which, among others, a number of iconic people, including presenters, commentators and reporters, consider themselves untouchable and are structurally held over their heads. The editors-in-chief would not have been sufficiently aware of how toxic the working atmosphere was. See also Black weekend in the Alps: at least eleven avalanche deaths, including driver snow groomer

More than a hundred reports

The working atmosphere has not been good at NOS Sport for some time. External confidential advisers received more than a hundred reports of abuses in the last period. That was about specific reports, but also about the culture that prevailed in the editorial office. It would be too focused on results and not enough on the employees.

The NOS itself apologized to reporters of abuses on Thursday, which were often not done about. After the NOS reported this, many stories were released, including from journalist and former professional cyclist Marijn de Vries and presenter Aïcha Marghadi. They both left NOS.

The board of directors of the NPO supports the immediate resignation of the editor-in-chief of NOS Sport. “It is good that the NOS takes its primary responsibility as an employer,” the council responds. According to the NPO, ‘further measures by the NOS’ should ensure a safe working environment in addition to the departure of the editor-in-chief of NOS Sport. See also Government approval among evangelicals grows 7 points in 15 days

View our Show & Entertainment videos below.