The NOS has done good business in recent weeks with the broadcasts around the Tour de France. The broadcaster has reached more than 8.5 million people via television and the internet.

The live broadcasts of the stages attracted an average of 702,000 viewers. Most people sat in front of the TV on July 14. By the end of the broadcast, more than 1.8 million people were watching at the same time. Online, the livestream was started more than 5.4 million times. That is a record, according to the NOS.

Also the Evening stage scored well with an average of 978,000 viewers. The program, which has been around since 2003, has outperformed in just two other years. The most watched broadcast was that of 21 July, with almost 1.2 million viewers.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: