UpdateThose present at the final debate for the Provincial Council elections were not allowed to leave the provincial house in Den Bosch immediately afterwards on Tuesday evening. They had to wait half an hour. Outside, farmers with hundreds of tractors had gathered.

The honking of agricultural vehicles could be heard as far away as the provincial government building during the debate. About five hundred people stood in front of the building with flags and fireworks, according to a spokesman for the provincial house. A number of activists carried inverted flags.

Tractors were parked in all the streets around the provincial government building. It was therefore not considered safe for the approximately 250 people who attended the election debate to leave the provincial house immediately. "If the security people say that it is not safe to go outside, then I listen to it," said Esther Ouwehand, party leader of the Party for the Animals, on television program Op1.

More than half an hour after the end of the debate, it was announced in the provincial government that people could still leave.

The final debate organized by the NOS took place in the provincial house in Den Bosch the day before the elections of the Provincial States and Water Boards. In it, national politicians such as Mark Rutte (VVD), Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks), Thierry Baudet (FVD), Joost Eerdmans (JA21), Attje Kuijken (PvdA), Lilian Marijnissen (SP), Wopke Hoekstra (CDA), Geert Wilders ( PVV), Mirjam Bikker (Christian Union), Esther Ouwehand (Party for the Animals), Sigrid Kaag (D66) and Caroline van der Plas (BoerBurgerBeweging) together.

‘Last chance’

"This is our last chance to convince voters not to vote for the established order," said foreman Mark van den Oever of Farmers Defense Force, one of the initiators of the action, beforehand. The Future Farmers group, which is committed to sustainable agriculture, also demonstrated at the building. The Platform Stop Racisme had also announced that it would protest at the Brabant provincial house.

The municipality of Den Bosch had announced in advance that farmers were given the space to demonstrate on Tuesday evening, but that responsible behavior was expected from the demonstrators. A spokesman for the province says that a modest demonstration was expected. “But there were a lot more.”

From left to right: Mark Rutte (VVD), Mirjam Bikker (ChristenUnie), Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​and Jesse Klaver (Groenlinks) prior to the NOS television debate in the run-up to the Provincial Council elections. © ANP



Mark van den Oever, foreman of the Farmers Defense Force, speaks to the press at the Provincial House of North Brabant during the demonstration. © ANP

