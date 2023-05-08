NOS correspondent in Russia Iris de Graaf (32) is brought back to the Netherlands. That is the editor-in-chief of NOS News decided. In a statement, editor-in-chief Giselle van Cann writes that De Graaf is being treated in an increasingly intimidating manner because of her work. “Iris will for the time being follow developments in Russia from the Netherlands.”

Van Cann speaks of a few recent events, “including a lengthy interrogation at Moscow airport about the International Criminal Court in The Hague”. This prompted the editors-in-chief to reconsider its safety. “The conclusion is that the situation is too unpredictable for Iris – as the most visible Dutch correspondent in Moscow – to properly assess the risks.”

According to the editor-in-chief, conditions for journalists in Russia have deteriorated rapidly recently. “In addition, Iris was increasingly harassed by the security services when making television reports.”

Geert Groot Koerkamp, ​​also NOS correspondent in Russia, will remain in the country for the time being. He would not experience the same problems as De Graaf. "Nevertheless, the editors-in-chief are also closely monitoring his situation," writes Van Cann.

Last year, De Graaf also returned to the Netherlands, due to ‘too insecure’ working conditions in the country. She made this known at the time in a message on Twitter.

‘Hardest year of my life’

De Graaf previously described 2022 without detours as ‘the toughest year of my life’. As a NOS correspondent, she held her post in Moscow for just under a year and a half. Much of this had taken place in relative corona isolation when President Vladimir Putin announced his ‘special military operation’ in late February and invaded Ukraine.

Suddenly Iris de Graaf found herself in a news storm. And because the Russian government quickly imposed strict censorship that also applied to foreign journalists – the war is still not allowed to be called that – within a few days her work turned into a balancing act between factual reporting and security concerns.

Mysterious language

Iris de Graaf inherited her interest in Russia from her grandmother, who was born in what was then the Soviet Union. With her youngest daughter, Iris' mother, she traveled to her mother country from the 1970s. She told about it at home in Leeuwarden. Her granddaughter became fascinated by the mysterious language and marveled at the photo books of the travels. As a teenager, she practiced Russian with a course on a cassette tape.

She started studying Russian at university. She offered an exchange project with Saint Petersburg, where she lived for a year. During her subsequent postgraduate journalism, Russia began its democratic decline. De Graaf, who now spoke fluent Russian, did an internship at the NOS and was increasingly involved in items about the country. When the correspondent post in Moscow became vacant in 2020, she applied, was hired and sent to Russia.