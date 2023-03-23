Smit will start immediately, to replace the editor-in-chief who resigned last week. Part-time at first, but full-time from April. She will have final responsibility for NOS Sport and, according to the broadcaster, will focus mainly on people, culture and organization.

This is necessary after a week and a half ago, the four-person editor-in-chief had to resign due to structural problems with transgressive behavior at the sports editors. Initially, she will work with two resigning editors-in-chief who will stay on temporarily to hand over the work.

,,I am glad that we were able to find someone of Smit’s caliber so quickly”, said General Manager Gerard Timmer. ,,She has the knowledge and experience to initiate the desired changes at NOS Sport.” In the past, Smit worked for several media companies, such as Microsoft, Radio 538 and TMG. She is now a supervisory director at the Limburg regional broadcaster L1.

