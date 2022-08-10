Betrayal At Club Low – the latest jazz-infused odyssey from The Norwood Suite developer Cosmo D – finally has a release date, and will be swinging open its murderous doors for some woozily surreal adventure on 9th September.

Folding into the broader narrative of Cosmo D’s interconnected Off-Peak City games (so far consisting of 2015’s Off-Peak, 2017’s The Norwood Suite, and its 2020 follow-up Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1), Betrayal At Club Low sees players going undercover to attempt a rescue mission of sorts by infiltrating a “deceptively dangerous” nightclub/former coffin factory/”haven for wild-limbed dancing, mind-altering music and shady characters”.

While previous games in the series were largely focussed on relaxed roaming and light puzzling as players soaked up their deliciously off-kilter sensibilities, Betrayal at Club Low does things a little differently, drawing inspiration from “short, punchy, independent zine RPGs” in order to evoke the feel of a one-off tabletop session.

Betrayal At Club Low – Official Trailer.

Driving the narrative is some classic, tabletop-RPG-inspired dice chucking, with each upgradeable die representing one of seven different player skills – Athletics, Cooking, Deception, Music, Observation, Wisdom, and Wit. And there’s another die for Pizza.

Betrayal at Club Low is said to be completeable in an evening, but 11 different endings – determined by the choices made along the way – should provide some incentive to return for repeat play-throughs – and further replay is encouraged through additional challenges, mutators, and modes.

Betrayal At Club Low will be available for PC via Steam and itch.io on 9th September.