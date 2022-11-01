Russian spies would be busy in Norway. Russia’s war with Ukraine has also turned into an economic war with Europe, which supports Ukraine militarily. And Norway has now become the main gas supplier for many European countries, as Russia is being written off as a top supplier due to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Never has the value of Norwegian gas been higher for Europe,” said Ståle Ulriksen of the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy. Norwegian oil and gas facilities have become strategically important for Europe and with them potential targets in the ongoing energy blackmail from Moscow. Vladimir Putin would use all possible means to force Europe to immediately stop aiding Ukraine.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre this week outlined concrete measures to protect the national gas and oil infrastructure. A training mission with F-35 fighters in the United States has been canceled, the planes are now needed in Norway to patrol offshore oil and gas installations. The Norwegian navy and the coast guard have also been raised on alert and are now more intensively vigilant around drilling platforms. A U.S. delivery of P-8 Poseidon submarine-fighting search aircraft is expedited. "It would be worth a lot to Russia to interrupt Norway's energy supply to the rest of Europe," say Norwegian experts.



Norway wants to send a signal that they will respond to whatever the Russians might do Dick Zandee, defense expert at Clingendael Institute

“There have been various reasons for Norway to be concerned,” confirms Dick Zandee, defense expert at Clingendael Institute. “Nord Stream 2 pipes have been sabotaged. And there are also a huge number of cables running off the Norwegian coast and in the Norwegian exclusive economic zone. This makes them vulnerable and as a result their vigilance has increased. They mainly take these measures to show their alertness. It’s not like they expect a Russian invasion tomorrow. Norway wants to send a signal that they will respond to whatever the Russians might do.”

The latter was confirmed by Prime Minister Støre: “Norway does not threaten anyone, but we are taking the necessary measures for our safety in uncertain times. That would be clear to everyone, including Russia. It must be clear that we can defend ourselves with our own strength and in cooperation with allies.”

Aside from the latest Norwegian concerns, the prospective NATO member Sweden announced on Tuesday that it wants to reach the NATO target for defense spending of 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2026. That is two years earlier than originally planned. Sweden wants to increase its military capability over land, sea and air, including more unmanned systems and a greater presence on the strategic island of Gotland. In addition, the Swedes want to double the number of conscripts from 24,000 in 2025 to 50,000 in 2035.

By the way, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve pending Swedish and Finnish applications for NATO membership. Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members that have not yet ratified the applications. “I think it’s important that this happens sooner rather than later,” Marin told a joint press conference with other Scandinavian leaders. The Nordic neighbors asked to join the NATO alliance in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but met objections from Turkey, which accused the two of harboring groups it considers terrorists.

