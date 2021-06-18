European fishermen have held fishing rights in the Arctic Ocean for nearly a century, with a fixed quota of 3.77 percent since 1986. “That doesn’t seem like much, but it involves thousands of tons of fish,” says Diek Parlevliet, CEO of the Katwijk fishing company Parlevliet & Van der Plas, who is also chairman of the European North Atlantic Fisheries Association (Enafa). With more than a fifth of the EU quota of cod coming from the waters around Spitsbergen, his company is one of the biggest victims if the Norwegians stand their ground.