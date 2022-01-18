How did you feel about this matter?

Anders Breivik, convicted of terrorism, attends a hearing that will evaluate his request for parole in Oslo, Norway, January 18| Photo: EFE/EPA/Ole Berg-Rusten

Extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who murdered 77 people in 2011 in terrorist attacks in Norway, on Tuesday gave a Nazi salute to judges at a hearing evaluating his request for parole.

“I condemn the violence and terrorism and the aims of the manifesto (which he published in 2011 when committing the murders). But that doesn’t mean I don’t continue to fight for the triumph of National Socialism in Norway and the West,” Breivik declared.

For security reasons, the hearing was held in the gymnasium of Skien prison, where he is serving time.

Breivik, 42, also raised a flag in the audience with a message in English that read “Stop the genocide against white nations.”

He claimed to have been radicalized via the internet and blamed the attacks he committed in 2011 on those who contributed to the “brainwashing” process he claimed to be a victim of.

The court in Telemark (west Oslo) has scheduled three days for hearings in a trial to which the Norwegian Nazi applied to ask for parole after serving the minimum time established against him at the time, a kind of indefinite prison for dangerous detainees, but the prospects of liberation are almost nil.

In 2012, Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum sentence established by Norwegian law at the time and which could amount to life imprisonment, as it can be extended indefinitely.

Breivik detonated a van bomb at the Oslo government compound on July 22, 2011, killing eight people.

He then traveled to Utoeya, site of the annual Youth Labor camp, where he shot and killed dozens of people he considered advocates of multiculturalism and a threat to Norway.